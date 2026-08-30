Centre releases fortnightly sugar quota for September, prices stay firm

The central government has fixed a sugar quota of 1.3 million tonnes for the first fortnight of September 2026, that is, from September 1-15.

According to an official order, the quota is valid for the first 15 days of September.

This follows a government order issued a few days back, where it said that it would henceforth issue fortnightly release orders for mills instead of the long-standing practice of monthly release orders.

Mills have to mandatorily liquidate their quota within seven days of getting the release order, down from the earlier practice of a month's time. Meanwhile, according to PTI, sugar prices remained above ₹60 per kg in most retail markets across the country on Sunday, despite several steps taken by the government to check the price rise, according to official data.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry data showed that the all-India average retail price of sugar was ₹64.24 per kg on Sunday, up 1.77 per cent from ₹63.12 per kg a week earlier.

The current price is 30 per cent higher than a month ago and 38.63 per cent higher than in the same period last year.