Centre restores 97% gas supplies to fertiliser units amid West Asia crisis

The Centre has managed to restore almost 97 per cent of the natural gas requirement of fertiliser units through aggressive spot buying, up from 65 per cent at the start of the West Asia crisis, senior officials said.

Not only that, through strategic global tendering outside the Strait of Hormuz, India has successfully secured supplies of around 2.5 million tonnes of urea to meet peak kharif demand.

Apart from that, it has also secured supplies of around 1.35 million tonnes of DAP and 0.7 million tonnes of NPK, which are scheduled to land at Indian ports in May and June, officials said.

Sources said that, to further boost supplies, Indian fertiliser companies issued aggregated global tenders for 0.4 million tonnes of Triple Super Phosphate (TSP), 0.3 million tonnes of ammonium sulphate, 0.53 million tonnes of ammonia, and 0.59 million tonnes of sulphur.

“These multi-pronged interventions have led to unprecedented advance pre-season stocking. The total combined fertiliser requirement for the kharif 2026 season is assessed at 39 million tonnes, against which almost 18 million tonnes, or 46 per cent of this projected demand, was already available on the ground as opening stock on April 1, 2026,” the official said.

In Uttar Pradesh, which is a major agricultural state, for the coming kharif 2026 season, urea availability stands at 1.87 million tonnes against a pro-rata requirement of 0.76 million tonnes, while DAP availability is 0.62 million tonnes against a requirement of 0.15 million tonnes.

Between February and April 2026, 1.49 million tonnes of urea was supplied to the state against a requirement of 1.15 million tonnes, officials claimed.