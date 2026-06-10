Centre's food subsidy bill may rise to ₹2.5 trn in FY27 on higher MSP

“Whenever MSP increases, subsidy expenditure also rises. We are trying to put in place a more stringent framework to ensure fiscal discipline,” the official said.

The official was speaking at a panel discussion during a book launch event.

The statement comes days after the Centre projected the FY27 fertiliser subsidy to double to almost ₹3.4 trillion from the Budget Estimate (BE) of ₹1.7 trillion if the West Asia crises persists. It could mean that if the projections come close to reality, then India’s overall subsidy budget for the two biggest items could rise by almost 48 per cent to ₹5.9 trillion in FY27, from ₹3.98 trillion BE.

The official added that wheat procurement in FY27 could be a robust 35 million tonnes(MT), up from the previous estimate of 30 MT, as the market price in some states was below the MSP due to the bonus announcement.

“To ensure procurement from the right person, the government has introduced end-to-end digitisation of procurement processes and online registration of farmers, which is completed well before procurement begins. Now, a farmer’s land records are integrated into the system,” the official said.

As a result, rice procurement figures in Chhattisgarh this year came down to almost 7.2 MT, down from the earlier 10 MT, according to the official.

“There has also been a significant upgradation in stock management through scientific storage systems such as silos and improvements in supply-chain management. So, a number of procurement reforms have been introduced,” the official explained.

To encourage crop diversification, procurement of ‘SriAnna’ or millets has been raised significantly from nil to almost 1.2 MT. However, there is still a long way to go.

The official explained that the Centre has also put in place a robust liquidation policy, under which around 10 MT of rice was liquidated in FY26.

“We have also introduced a new policy under which broken rice content in PDS is being brought down from 25 per cent to 10 per cent which will free up around 9 million tonnes of broken rice without impacting the overall procurement,” the official explained.

In the coming days, this surplus damaged broken rice could be used beyond PDS, in allied industries such as animal feed, food processing, among other uses.