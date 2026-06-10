Centre's food subsidy bill may rise to ₹2.5 trn in FY27 on higher MSP
India's food subsidy may rise to ₹2.5 trillion in FY27 as higher MSP and robust procurement increase costs, even as the Centre tightens fiscal controls
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
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India’s food subsidy bill for 2026-27 (FY27) is likely to touch ₹2.5 trillion, up from the Budget estimate of ₹2.28 trillion due to higher minimum support price (MSP) for crops and robust procurement, a senior official hinted on Wednesday. The government, however, is putting in place a more stringent framework to ensure fiscal discipline, they said.