Centre to hold regional meets to boost agriculture policy execution

The Centre will roll out a series of region-wise agricultural conferences across the country during April–May 2026, aimed at strengthening policy implementation and improving Centre–State coordination in the farm sector.

The first conference for the western region will be held in Jaipur on April 7, with participation from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Goa.

It will be attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior officials. This will be followed by the northern region meet in Lucknow on April 17, covering states and Union Territories including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The eastern region conference is scheduled in Bhubaneswar on April 24, while meetings for the southern and north-eastern regions will be held in Hyderabad and Guwahati later in May.

The conferences will focus on improving implementation of flagship programmes such as the Aatmanirbhar Dalhan Mission, National Edible Oil Mission, Natural Farming Mission, and Digital Agriculture Mission. They will also identify bottlenecks and facilitate faster resolution through collaborative decision-making.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the zonal conferences will provide a structured platform for dialogue among states, scientists, farmers, and private stakeholders to review key schemes and shape future strategies based on field-level feedback.

A wide range of stakeholders, including scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, experts from Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and representatives from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, will participate alongside farmers, FPOs, and agri-startups.

The government expects the initiative to boost innovation, improve productivity, and raise farm incomes through better alignment of policies with local needs and market realities.