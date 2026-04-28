Centre urges fertiliser firms to collectively source from global markets

Sources said the idea behind the advice is that, because of the West Asia crisis, prices of all finished fertiliser products such as urea, ammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MoP) and NPKS, or their key raw materials such as rock phosphate or phosphoric acid, ammonia, sulphur, etc, have risen by more than 50–60 per cent due to short supplies. Buying jointly or collectively will help negotiate better rates and deals.

Traders said a beginning in this regard was made last week when IPL issued a tender to import 1.6 million tonnes of DAP and TSP (triple super phosphate) on behalf of the industry.

On Monday, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, Aparna S Sharma, said that the country plans to import over 8 million tonnes of fertilisers — 6.4 million tonnes of urea and 1.9 million tonnes of other fertilisers — before the kharif season at current high prices to ensure adequate availability.

India had recently placed an order to purchase 2.5 million tonnes of urea at nearly double the price it paid two months ago, at almost $950 per tonne, as the Iran conflict disrupts global supplies and drives up prices.

Before that, it had placed a tender to import 1.3 million tonnes of urea in February at rates that were close to $530–550 per tonne.

Due to sky-high prices of fertilisers, the government on Monday said that it expects its FY27 fertiliser subsidy Bill to rise by around 20 per cent to over Rs 200,000 crore due to the spike in global fertiliser rates because of the West Asia crisis.

The Centre had pegged the FY27 fertiliser subsidy at Rs 170,781 crore in the Union Budget presented in February (before the West Asia crisis).

This was around 8.40 per cent lower than the FY26 (revised estimate) of Rs 186,460 crore. The FY26 revised estimate for fertiliser subsidy itself was around 11.06 per cent higher than the FY26 Budget estimate.

In FY26, actual fertiliser subsidy, as per government estimates, had already crossed Rs 217,000 crore due to higher purchases of urea and DAP.

The last time India’s annual fertiliser subsidy crossed Rs 200,000 crore was in FY23, when it touched Rs 251,339 crore due to a spike in international rates on the back of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Govt examining cutting import duty on cotton

The government is looking at the elimination or reduction of the Customs duty levied on cotton imports, an official said on Tuesday, stressing that concerned ministries would make a decision in this regard.

The textile industry has been urging the government to remove 11 per cent Customs duty on imports of raw cotton amid rising prices to mitigate the cost pressure on domestic companies and protect the sector.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on the developments in West Asia, Bipin Menon, trade advisor to Ministry of Textiles, said: "We are working with the revenue department to see whether a reduction can happen."