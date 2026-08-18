Committed to taking farmers' products from farm to global markets: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday called for state- and district-specific agricultural roadmaps to align crop production with local conditions and market demand, while pushing for greater emphasis on quality, food processing and exports.

Addressing a function on the Prime Minister's seven pledges announced during his Independence Day speech, Chouhan said the government’s priorities for the farm sector are to increase production, reduce costs, improve quality and ensure remunerative prices for farmers, with special attention to natural and organic farming, irrigation, crop diversification and other sources of agriculture-based income.

“India must focus not only on increasing agricultural production but also on ensuring quality, safety, and compliance with global standards so that products of Indian farmers can establish a strong presence in international markets,” Chouhan said.

He emphasised that India must move beyond merely increasing production to building a strong identity “from farm to global market.” The minister noted that greater use of technology, mechanisation, artificial intelligence, improved seeds and modern practices will help boost productivity.

He added that integrated farming systems and models based on local resources should be developed to enhance farmers’ incomes, urging officials to set clear goals and implement concrete roadmaps.

On the Lakhpati Didi initiative, Chouhan said, “The target of making three crore rural women Lakhpati Didis has been achieved. PM has now set a target of creating six crore Lakhpati Didis.” “Making rural women self-reliant is an important prerequisite for building a developed India.”

“Earlier our village had 7–8 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), but now we have about 43 SHGs. We earn 25,000–30,000 rupees a month,” Lalita, a Lakhpati Didi, shared.

Atish Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, who also addressed the gathering, said that the country needs to transition from just food production to food processing, with a focus on cluster-led development.

Speaking on crop diversification, a sugarcane producer at the event said, “Now we grow sugarcane along with groundnut, and it generates an additional income of 18,000–20,000 rupees.”

The meeting brought together Union and state ministers, including Ministers of State Bhagirath Choudhary and Dr Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani, along with the secretaries of all four departments, progressive farmers, agricultural exporters and food processors across the agricultural and allied sectors.