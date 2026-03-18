Daily urea production poised to jump 22% by Mar-end as LNG supplies up 23%

They added that this is due to a 23 per cent rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) availability sourced from the global spot markets.

This is also expected to result in an increase in overall LNG supplies to the fertiliser units to almost 76 per cent of their average gas requirement. This is against the earlier promised 70 per cent, sources said.

The LNG was sourced through an aggressive bidding process though at a price which was around $18-20 per million metric British Thermal units (MMBTU) against the pre-crisis rates of $10-12 per MMBTU.

Sources said due to the pro-active approach from the government in the spot gas markets, India has managed to arrange for supplies of around 39.31 million metric standards cubic metres per day (MMSCMD) of gas to the fertiliser units from March 18 till the month-end.

This is against the 32 MMSCMD promised earlier through the long-term contracts.

This now meets almost 76 per cent of the LNG requirement of fertiliser units to produce urea projected at around 52 MMSCMD.

The 52 MMSCMD LNG requirement is based on the average natural gas consumption by urea making units in the last six months (September 2025-February 2026).

After the government rationalised LNG gas supplies to fertiliser units through an official order, the total gas supplies to fertiliser units had dropped to 32 MMSCMD. It was 62 per cent of the average requirement of 52 MMSCMD.

To augment the supplies, the fertiliser units had placed a demand for additional supply of 8.65 MMSCMD of gas from the spot markets for the period from March 18 to March 31.

Out of this, the government has now managed to secure supplies of 7.31 MMSCMD, while the balance is also being arranged, sources said.

India has built up a ₹600 crore war-chest to immediately augment gas supplies for fertiliser plants from the spot markets.

Sources said the need for going for more spot purchase of LNG gas for fertiliser plants have come because there is thinking within the government that actual availability of gas could come down even from the promised 70 per cent of average of last six months’ consumption if the Iran crisis lingers.

India usually consumes around 32-33 million tonnes of fertilisers during the Kharif season that starts from middle of May and continues till October. Sales usually start from southern India.

Of the almost 37 urea manufacturing units in the domestic market, a majority are dependent on LNG which forms more than 80 per cent of their raw material cost.

Urea is most widely consumed fertiliser during the Kharif season due its extensive usage in paddy and maize cultivation.

In FY26, India is poised to consume around 40 million tonnes of urea, of which around 10 million is being imported.

Meanwhile, sources said apart from augmenting the financial war-chest to replenish LNG supplies from spot markets, the government has also fast-tracked import of finished fertilisers to safeguard supplies for Kharif sowing.

It recently brought forward a global tender for urea imports and ordered 1.35 million tonnes of fertiliser by mid-February.