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Deficient monsoon rains may hit Rajasthan's kharif crop output in 2026

Rajasthan's kharif crop output is expected to decline due to deficient monsoon rains, with bajra and guar production projected to fall, while groundnut output may rise.

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Deficient monsoon rainfall is expected to affect Rajasthan's kharif crop production, with bajra and guar output projected to decline in 2026

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

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Production of kharif crops in Rajasthan is expected to decline due to deficient monsoon rains, a senior official of the Agriculture department said.
 
“The production estimates for the kharif 2026 season indicate a decline in the production of key crops such as bajra (pearl millet), moong (green gram) and guar (cluster bean). Conversely, groundnut production among oilseeds may fare slightly better than in the previous year,” the official said.
 
He pointed out that the final figures were yet to be confirmed, as crop arrivals at the mandis (commodity markets) were still under way.
 
According to the department’s estimates, bajra was sown across 3.958 million hectares in the state this year, with production projected at 4.939 million tonnes. In contrast, the previous year saw sowing across 4.352 million hectares, with production of 5.373 million tonnes.
  
Moong was sown across 2.382 million hectares in 2026, with production estimated at 1.44 million tonnes. In the previous year, moong was sown across 2.363 million hectares, yielding 1.379 million tonnes.

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Groundnut sowing covered 1.185 million hectares in the state this year. The government estimates that production could reach 2.821 million tonnes. In contrast, the crop was sown across 1.048 million hectares last year, yielding 2.123 million tonnes.
 
Regarding guar, sowing covered 2.31 million hectares this year, with production estimated at 1.785 million tonnes. Last year, guar was sown across 2.982 million hectares, resulting in production of 1.974 million tonnes.
 
Ramotar Khandelwal, a guar trader from Jaipur, said the monsoon had disappointed farmers this year, with half of Rajasthan facing a severe rainfall deficit that prevented full-scale sowing. Consequently, production of almost all crops was likely to decline.
 
Guar is primarily cultivated in western Rajasthan, a region that received negligible rainfall, leading to reduced output and an early surge in guar prices.
 
Rajasthan is one of the largest producers of guar.
 
Agriculture and allied sectors contribute around 27 per cent to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP). The state government plans to increase this contribution by introducing new agriculture-related schemes, including initiatives involving artificial intelligence (AI). 

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 5:25 PM IST