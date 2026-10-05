Diammonium phosphate stockpile healthy ahead of rabi sowing season

Stocks were higher than a year earlier in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Rajasthan, among the major rabi-producing states.

Across the country, DAP stocks stood at a comfortable 2.35 million tonnes (mt) as of September 30, nearly 17 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

Wheat, mustard, chana, potato, and masoor are among the main rabi crops grown largely in North and West India, and DAP is widely used for these crops. Good DAP availability should help farmers mitigate some of the risks arising from a strengthening El Niño.

Punjab, Haryana, MP, Rajasthan, UP, parts of Bihar and Maharashtra are among the main states where rabi crops are grown. In southern India, paddy is also sown in some areas during the season.

In Haryana, DAP stocks stood at around 88,163 tonnes as of September 30, 0.91 per cent higher than in the same period last year.

In MP, one of the country’s largest producers of wheat, chana, and mustard during the rabi season, stocks stood at around 240,960 tonnes, about 25 per cent higher than a year earlier. The state has seen frequent DAP shortages in recent years.

In Punjab, the country’s foremost wheat-producing state, DAP stocks were almost 18 per cent higher than last year at 178,384 tonnes. In UP, where potato cultivation is a major consumer of DAP, stocks were around 31.43 per cent higher than last year at more than 627,000 tonnes.

India uses 10-11 mt of DAP every year, making it the second-largest crop nutrient by volume after urea.

Following the West Asia crisis, supplies of major fertilisers were severely disrupted by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. DAP prices, like those of urea, surged, prompting the Union government and fertiliser companies across the public and private sectors to scramble to secure supplies.

In August, the average landed price of DAP in India was around $925 per tonne (cost and freight/CFR inclusive), 14.34 per cent higher than in the same month last year. Sulphur, which is also used extensively in the production of DAP and other complex fertilisers, was priced at around $1,050 per tonne (CFR), a 262 per cent increase from the same period last year.

This is expected to push up the domestic cost of producing DAP and increase the subsidy required for it. Retail prices of DAP are capped at around ₹1,350 per 50-kilogram bag, although there is officially no price control on the fertiliser.

According to official sources, the per-bag subsidy on DAP rose from ₹2,192 before the West Asia crisis to more than ₹3,523 after the war broke out, an increase of 60.72 per cent.

The price of imported liquefied natural gas rose from around $10 per million British thermal unit (mBtu) to $28-29 per mBtu after the war. All these factors are expected to push India’s overall fertiliser subsidy requirement close to ₹3 trillion in 2026-27, against the Budget Estimate of around ₹1.7 trillion — a jump of 76.47 per cent.

Overall, data showed that inventories of all major fertilisers were at comfortable levels as of September 30, compared with the same period last year.