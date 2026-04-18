El Nino impact may be muted, govt ready for kharif sowing: Shivraj Chouhan

The Centre on Saturday reassured farmers that it is fully prepared to mitigate any adverse impact of a possible El Nino event during the impending kharif sowing and hoped that the overall impact on agriculture is likely to remain muted compared to earlier decades due to comfortable water reservoir levels and improved irrigation.

In a high-level review of the kharif sowing season in light of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) forecast of El Nino impacting the Indian monsoon in 2026, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that coordinated planning, adequate water availability, and timely interventions would help contain risks.

“There is no need for farmers to worry,” he noted, underlining that improved water management, expansion of irrigation infrastructure, adoption of advanced technologies and climate-resilient agricultural practices have strengthened the sector’s ability to withstand weather-related shocks.

The meeting assessed weather forecasts, water availability, crop conditions, seed stocks, and readiness across states, along with contingency strategies to tackle potential climatic disruptions. Officials also pointed to structural improvements in Indian agriculture over the past two decades.

Between 2000 and 2016, El Nino events had a more pronounced effect on farm output due to higher dependence on rainfall and relatively weaker mitigation systems, these officials said.

In recent years, expanded irrigation networks, better water conservation practices, improved farm management, and wider use of high-yielding and resilient seed varieties have brought greater stability to agri production.

The government's review comes against the backdrop of forecasts by the India Meteorological Department, which has indicated that the 2026 southwest monsoon could be below normal, with rainfall likely at around 92 per cent of the long-period average (LPA). The agency has also flagged the possibility of El Nino conditions developing during the monsoon months, although a more definitive outlook is expected by late May.

Taking note of these forecasts, Chouhan said the government is proceeding with caution but confidence.

He said a key positive highlighted during the meeting was the comfortable position of reservoir storage.

Current water levels are estimated at 127 per cent of the normal for this period, which is expected to significantly support irrigation needs during the kharif season and reduce risks arising from rainfall deficiency. Officials indicated that, on this basis, the overall impact of a potential El Nino event on agriculture is likely to remain limited compared to earlier decades.

Officials noted that certain crops, particularly paddy, have demonstrated relatively higher resilience, while tailored strategies are being prepared for other crops. The minister emphasised the need for region-specific and crop-specific planning to ensure that farmers receive timely advisories, inputs and alternatives suited to local conditions.

Chouhan directed states to activate contingency plans down to the district level and ensure readiness for any adverse weather scenario.

He stressed the importance of maintaining adequate supplies of seeds, fertilisers and other inputs, while also promoting alternative cropping options, delayed sowing strategies and drought-tolerant varieties to provide farmers with practical and immediate solutions.

The Centre also indicated that seed availability for both kharif and rabi seasons is more than sufficient, with a national seed reserve in place to address emergency requirements.

This buffer is intended to enable quick deployment of suitable varieties in areas affected by erratic weather.

The minister said monitoring systems have been strengthened and regular reviews are being undertaken to ensure swift decision-making. With continuous coordination between the Centre and states, updated district contingency plans and institutional mechanisms for crisis management, the government aims to sustain farm output and farmer confidence.

Reiterating the broader objective, Chouhan said the focus is not only on assessing risks but on taking proactive steps to ensure that agricultural activity remains uninterrupted and the kharif season progresses smoothly despite emerging climatic challenges.