Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Enough funds for fertiliser subsidy; ₹70K cr spent so far: Anupriya Patel

Enough funds for fertiliser subsidy; ₹70K cr spent so far: Anupriya Patel

The Centre says it has enough funds for the 2026-27 fertiliser subsidy, while boosting support and securing imports to ensure adequate supplies for the Kharif season

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre has sufficient funds to meet its fertiliser subsidy commitments for 2026-27, having spent Rs 70,709 crore till July 13 -- 39.9 per cent of the total budgetary allocation of Rs 1.77 lakh crore for the year, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
 
"Sufficient funds are, therefore, available to meet the subsidy expenditure," Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
 
To cushion against any spike in subsidy requirements stemming from global market volatility, the government has approved Rs 41,533.81 crore under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme for the Kharif 2026 season, about Rs 3,581 crore more than the amount cleared for Rabi 2025-26.
   
Patel said the enhanced allocation would help keep Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilisers affordable and available for farmers.
 
Under the NBS scheme, in place since 2010, P&K fertilisers fall under Open General Licence, allowing companies to import or manufacture them based on their own business considerations.

Also Read

fertiliser

India's fertiliser exports rise 52% in three years from FY24 to FY26

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Farm R&D drove a third of India's increase in agri output in 2025: Icarpremium

(From left) UPPCB Chairman Ravindra Pratap Singh; Balrampur Chini Mills Director Praveen Gupta; agriculture expert Chandra Shekhar Singh; Mithlesh Kumar, GM, Bank Of Baroda, Varanasi; Lanka Ramesh, AGM, Canara Bank

Ubharta Purvanchal conclave: Eastern UP's untapped mine lies above the soil

fertiliser, agriculture

Best of BS Opinion: New urea policy skirts fertiliser subsidy reform

fertiliser subsidy, urea prices, fertiliser reforms, ICRIER, fertiliser imports, El Nino, kharif season, National Fertilisers, DAP, fertiliser sector

New urea policy tackles imports, but ignores fertiliser subsidy distortionspremium

 
The ministry has also lined up steps to guard against supply disruptions during the Kharif season.
 
Global tenders have secured 25 lakh tonnes of urea in April and a further 17.7 lakh tonnes in June 2026. Separately, a five-year supply arrangement with Oman will bring in 45 lakh tonnes of urea over the period, the minister said in a separate reply.
 
To cut reliance on a narrow set of source countries, the government is working with Indian missions abroad to identify additional suppliers and diversify the import base, she added.
 
Fertiliser subsidy disbursed stood at Rs 2.17 lakh crore in 2025-26 against Rs 1.77 lakh crore in 2024-25 and Rs 1.95 lakh crore in 2023-24, Patel said, adding that adequate fertiliser availability has been maintained over the past three years.
 
As on July 15, closing stocks stood at 69.59 lakh tonnes of urea, 16.45 lakh tonnes of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), 8.67 lakh tonnes of Muriate of Potash, and 45.24 lakh tonnes of NPKS.
 
The country also held 22.13 lakh tonnes of indigenously produced Single Super Phosphate (SSP), which serves as a substitute for DAP in supplying phosphatic nutrients to soil, she added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fertiliser subsidy, urea prices, fertiliser reforms, ICRIER, fertiliser imports, El Nino, kharif season, National Fertilisers, DAP, fertiliser sector

Odisha turns to complex fertilisers as DAP, urea supplies come under strain

fertiliser subsidy, urea prices, fertiliser reforms, ICRIER, fertiliser imports, El Nino, kharif season, National Fertilisers, DAP, fertiliser sector

Urea, DAP sales show marginal dip in June 2026 despite patchy monsoon

Kharif

Kharif sowing picks up pace, year-on-year acreage gap narrows to 6%

Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Punjab DSR area rises 36% to over 400K acres in Kharif 2026: State agri min

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

Sugar industry says recent price spike not supported by fundamentals

Topics : Anupriya Patel fertiliser subsidy agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Bandhan Bank Q1 ResultsStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySBI Funds Management Share PriceTata Ponsumer Products Q1 PreviewInfosys Q1 PreviewAdani Energy Q1 ResultsHDFC Bank Share PriceTVS Motor Q1 resultsPersonal Finance