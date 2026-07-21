Farm R&D drove a third of India's agricultural output rise in 2025: Icar

The contribution has been in the form of higher-yielding seed, better mechanisation, and improved germplasm for horticulture crops, among other initiatives, a presentation made by Icar Director General M L Jat during the 98th Foundation Day of the institute showed.

“The figure was arrived at by totalling the value of output increase for each sector, including fisheries and livestock, and then estimating the contribution of new seeds, species, varieties, machines, etc within them,” Jat told Business Standard.

The data also found that production in the crops sector rose by around 19 million tonnes (MT) in that period, with an economic value or value of output around Rs 60,000 crore.

Similarly, production of horticulture crops rose by around 7 MT during the same period, with an estimated value of Rs 20,000 crore, while the economic value of the increase in livestock production was estimated at Rs 50,000 crore. Livestock production, as described in the report, includes milk, meat, and eggs but not fisheries.

Fisheries production, which is among the fastest-growing sub-sectors of Indian agriculture, rose by around 1.4 MT (both inland and sea fish) from 18.40 MT in 2024 to 19.77 MT in 2025, generating additional economic value to the tune of around Rs 40,000 crore, the presentation showed.

“Therefore, the total increased production across sectors generated economic value totalling around Rs 170,000 crore as per our calculations of which around Rs 55,000 crore or a third was attributed to research and development that included mechanisation, extension activities, natural resource management etc while the remaining third was contributed by development programmes and schemes, and the final third by farmers' own labor,” Jat said.

According to him, the figure of Rs 1.7 trillion represents only the value of the additional output produced in one year over the previous year's production, rather than the value of total agricultural production.

For Icar's analysis of the factors responsible for this increase, the total gain was broadly divided into three equal components: research and technology, government policies and development programmes, and farmers' efforts.

However, Jat noted that the differentiation is an informed estimate rather than an exact measure.

Research and technology, he said, deserves at least one-third of the credit because higher investment or greater farmer effort alone would not deliver comparable productivity gains without improved technologies. Research also encompasses the knowledge generated and disseminated through Icar and its network of institutions.

Based on this framework, Icar estimated that agricultural research and technology contributed roughly Rs 55,000 crores to the additional value of agricultural output generated during 2025-26. Jat clarified that the figure is indicative and could reasonably vary, but is basically intended to illustrate the economic returns from public agricultural research.

"The objective was to convey the scale of the contribution made by research. Without research and technology, these production gains would not have been possible," he said.

Jat noted that while production increases are generally credited to development departments and government schemes, the economic contribution of research often remains under-recognised. Research achievements are usually reported in terms of the number of new crop varieties or technologies developed, but the impact of those innovations on production and farm output is rarely quantified.

To remedy this shortcoming, Icar decided to express research outcomes in economic terms to highlight their contribution to total value. According to him, higher seed replacement rates, wider technology adoption, greater farmer awareness, climate-resilient crop varieties, mechanisation, natural resource management, extension services, and farmer training have collectively helped sustain productivity growth despite increasing climate risks.

Jat added that these enabling interventions are all part of the agricultural research ecosystem and contribute to higher production, although they have not been valued separately in the analysis.

He also pointed to a significant increase in the commercialisation of agricultural technologies during the year, saying it reflected the successful transfer of research outputs to farmers and industry. In 2025, for example, Icar released 365 research-backed varieties of fortified crops of which 29 were bio-fortified varieties, 94 were climate-resilient, and 111 were those whose genetic stocks were registered. In 2025-2026, the institute aims to produce around 120,000 quintals of science-backed breeder seeds.

Reports show that despite India’s gross expenditure on research and development (R&D) tripling in nominal terms over the past decade, it still accounts for only about 0.6-0.7 per cent of GDP, far below the 2 per cent or more of GDP spent by most developed countries.

According to Union Budget documents, the allocation for agricultural research and education (ARE) rose from Rs 4,836 crore in financial year 2014-15 to Rs 9,266 crore in FY2026-27.

While it has nearly doubled in absolute terms in that period, the compound annual growth rate is just under 6 per cent, with an average annual increase of about 7.5 per cent accompanied by strong volatility across years.

In 2022-23, for example, ARE spending grew by merely 0.05 per cent before rebounding sharply in 2023-24.

In contrast, private sector firm Bayer India’s R&D expenditure reached Rs 7,230 crore in FY2024-25 alone, which is close to 75 per cent of the total India’s ARE allocation in the same year.

This is despite a recent working paper from India’s National Institute of Agricultural Economics and Policy Research (Niap) estimating that every Re 1 invested in agricultural research yields a return of nearly Rs 13.85, outpacing returns from almost any other farm-linked activity.

A study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (Icrier) shows that around 73 per cent of India’s agriculture budget is absorbed by subsidies and welfare schemes, with food and fertiliser subsidies alone accounting for well over half of agrarian spending — more than on R&D, which gives a higher return on investment (RoI) than any other sector.