Farmers procure 3.5 times more organic manure this kharif season

The government on Monday said farmers have bought 1.1 million tonnes of organic manure in the ongoing kharif sowing season, a 3.5 times jump from 320,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, indicating a gradual shift from chemical fertilisers. The Centre also reiterated that the country's overall fertiliser stock position is comfortable and there is no challenge in availability. It is also monitoring the situation regularly to ensure adequate domestic supply.

At an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia crisis, Aparna S Sharma, additional secretary in the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, said, "For kharif 2026, the fertiliser requirement has been reassessed by the Department of Agriculture at 38.3 million tonnes and against this, the stock as on today is 19.7 million tonnes". The stock is more than 51 per cent of the kharif season demand, which is significantly higher than the usual level of 33 per cent, she added.

"The purchase of fertiliser has been about 8.6 million tonnes for the ongoing kharif, that is approximately 22.57 per cent of the total requirement," Sharma said.

"This substantial increase reflects a positive trend towards greater adoption of the organic nutrient sources and a gradual shift in the farmers' preference from chemical fertiliser to the organic alternatives," Sharma said.

"The domestic production and import continue, and a total of 14.7 million tonnes have been imported as well as domestically manufactured since the crisis situation. In June, more than 2.5 million tonnes of imported urea, DAP, and NPKS arrived at the ports, and a tender for 1.7 million tonnes of urea is in progress," she said.

Sharma said the government is clearing all subsidy bills according to the Budgetary provision. The situation is being monitored “at the highest level in the Empowered Group of Secretaries' meetings to ensure adequate availability of fertiliser and raw materials", she said. In 2025, domestic production met nearly 73 per cent of the country's total fertiliser requirement.

India imports a large quantity of urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) to meet local demand. Total domestic production of fertilisers, including urea, DAP, NPKs, and SSP has increased from 43.3 million tonnes in 2021 to a record 52.4 million tonnes in 2025.

The country's urea production has increased from 22.5 million tonnes during 2014-15 to 30.6 million tonnes in 2024-25. The country imported more than 10 million tonnes of urea last financial year to meet local demand. The Budgetary allocation for fertiliser subsidies in 2026-27 was ₹1.71 trillion and the import bill is likely to rise as global market rates have shot up. Currently, the Maximum Retail Price for neem-coated urea is ₹242 per bag (45kg), while DAP is being sold at ₹1,350 per bag (50kg).