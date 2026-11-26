For years, 60-year-old farmer Rajinder Singh burned his paddy stubble after the harvest, one of thousands of fires across India's Punjab state each ​autumn. Now, his crop waste is trucked to a biomass plant, generating power and ​village incomes instead of smoke.

The shift offers a potential solution to stubble burning, which has persisted despite ‌years of government efforts to stamp it out. Such fires have contributed to the toxic smog that blankets the capital Delhi and much of northern India each winter, making it one of the most polluted areas in the world.

"Our earnings have improved considerably through this work," Singh said, speaking in his Sedha Singh Wala village in Punjab. "Earlier we used to burn the stubble. Now many families are getting employment from it."

More Punjab farmers are finding that straw once treated as waste can generate income, reducing the incentive to burn it.

Punjab recorded 5,114 farm fires during the 2025 paddy-harvesting season, down 53% from 2024 and 86% from 2023, according to government estimates.

But the dramatic fall has yet to translate into noticeably cleaner air in Delhi. The capital's air quality again reached hazardous levels in ‌mid-November this year, underscoring both the multiple sources of its pollution and the limited scale of the biomass industry.

"Biomass-based projects are financially sound and genuinely effective," said Pratima Singh, a director at policy and research firm iFOREST.

"But right now they're operating at a fraction of the scale needed, so their impact isn't yet visible in Delhi's air."

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In Punjab's Faridkot district, a network of farmers, machinery operators and biomass power producers have emerged to collect paddy straw and turn it into fuel for electricity generation.

Farmers and analysts say the business is also creating jobs, and boosting incomes, but ​government incentives are needed to expand it enough to make a meaningful dent.

Amandeep Singh Gill, who processes paddy straw into feedstock ‌for power plants, provides work for tractor operators, drivers and labourers, providing livelihoods for as many as 70 families.

The business requires substantial investment. Gill said his operation cost about 45 million rupees ($484,340) to set up and can ​generate annual turnover ‌of 70 million to 80 million rupees.

The collected straw eventually reaches an 18-megawatt biomass power plant operated by SAEL Industries Ltd, ‌where agricultural waste is used to generate electricity.

SAEL, the country's largest procurer of agricultural residue, is buying 2 million tonnes this year, a fraction of the roughly 750 million tonnes of agricultural waste generated in India each year.

A ‌minimum support ​price for paddy ​straw and standardised procurement contracts could help expand the industry and meet the government's target of utilising 10 million tonnes of straw per year, iFOREST's Singh said.

That, she said, could further reduce farm fires, ‌although a much larger expansion ​would be needed before the impact becomes visible in Delhi's air.