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Home / Industry / Agriculture / Fertiliser inventories hit two-year high at start of 2026-27 rabi season

Fertiliser inventories hit two-year high at start of 2026-27 rabi season

Fertiliser stocks are estimated at 17.01 million tonnes, up 38 per cent from last year, with urea inventories rising 54.26 per cent ahead of the rabi season

fertilisers, urea

India’s fertiliser stocks surged 38% to 17.01 million tonnes ahead of the rabi season, easing supply worries.| Image: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:13 PM IST

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After a rather tumultuous kharif season, India's fertiliser inventories at the start of the 2026-27 rabi season are estimated to be at a comfortable two-year high of 17.01 million tonnes, almost 38 per cent more than the stocks at the same time last year.
 
Comfortable fertiliser stocks should ensure that availability remains adequate during the season, for which demand from the states is projected to be around 38 million tonnes.
 
Of this, urea stocks are estimated to be 8.33 million tonnes at the start of 2026-27, up 54.26 per cent from last year, while diammonium phosphate (DAP) stocks are projected at 3.03 million tonnes, around 9 per cent more than in the same period last year.
  
NPKS inventories are estimated at 5.65 million tonnes, 36 per cent more than in the same period last year.
 Expected Fertiliser Stocks At the Beginning of Each Rabi Season (in Million Tonnes) 
Season*UreaDAP**NPKS***Total 
Rabi 2026-278.333.035.6517.01 
Rabi 2025-265.42.784.1412.32 
Rabi 2024-257.21.673.912.77 
% Change#54.268.9936.4738.07 
*Crop Season Starts from July to June     
**Di-Ammonia Phosphate     
***Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P),Potassium (K), Sulphur (S)     
From 2025-26 to 2026-27     
Source: Government of India     
 

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:13 PM IST