Fertiliser sales decline in July despite a pick-up in the monsoon

Sales of urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MOP) and complexes was down in July 2026 as compared to July 2025 despite a strong pick up in monsoon which some experts said could be due to the fact that farmers were well stocked ahead of the peak sowing season.

The sales dropped also due to lower acreage in some crops during the start of the season. The southwest monsoon that was deficit by almost 36.4 per cent by end of June became surplus by 1 per cent of the time July ended due to revival of rains in some parts of the country.

The availability of major fertilisers meanwhile far exceeded their sales in July and was even higher than the year-ago period. Data shows that in July 2026, India consumed around 4.67 million tonnes of urea, which was almost 13.54 per cent lower than the same period last year.

DAP clocked a sale of one million tonnes in July 2026, down from 1.08 million tonnes in July 2025, while MOP sales were pegged at 0.17 million tonnes in July 2026, around 29 per cent lower than July 2025.

Sales of complexes was around 2.06 million tonnes which was 4.63 per cent LOWER than the same period last year.

Overall, when it came to availability of fertilisers, the data showed that urea availability in July 2026 was around 11.74 million tonnes, which was higher than 9.16 million tonnes in July 2025, while DAP sales in July 2026 was 2.86 million tonnes which was higher than 2.47 million tonnes of July 2025 and MOP availability in July 2026 was 1.09 million tonnes as against 0.87 million tonnes of July 2025.