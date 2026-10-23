Fertiliser sales plunge in select border districts after farmer-ID checks

The sharp decline in offtake has raised questions about the extent of earlier fertiliser diversion, including the possible cross-border smuggling of subsidised urea into neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar, where prices are higher, officials said. The findings come as the fertiliser subsidy bill threatens to touch ₹3 trillion in FY27, significantly above the Budget Estimate of about ₹1.7 trillion.

Urea is sold in India at a heavily subsidised price of about ₹265 for a 45 kg bag, or roughly ₹6 per kg. By comparison, the estimated global landed price was about ₹1,674 for a 45 kg bag in September 2026, based on a price of $392 a tonne and an exchange rate of ₹94.88 to the dollar. Landed prices had touched $950 a tonne in May. The price differential also creates an incentive to divert subsidised agricultural-grade urea for industrial use. Technical grade urea, intended for industrial applications, currently costs about ₹70 per kg in India, officials said.

Government data shows that the decline in fertiliser offtake ranged from 17.35 per cent in select border districts of Meghalaya to 81.42 per cent in border districts of Tripura after sales were linked to AgriStack and related platforms.

Both states in the Northeast share international borders with Bangladesh.

In other districts where the Fertiliser for Farmers System (FFS) is being implemented on a pilot basis, official data shows that the total quantity of fertiliser sold during kharif 2026 was about 24.84 per cent lower than in the corresponding period of 2025. “When considered alongside wider farmer coverage, this suggests that FFS may be helping fertiliser reach more farmers while curbing diversion to non-agricultural use,” a senior official said.

Unlike earlier controls, which largely verified the identity of the buyer at the point of sale, FFS links the verified cultivator with landholdings, crops and fertiliser requirements before a purchase is booked and completed. The system is intended to address diversion risks at their source. It was introduced on a pilot basis in two districts in each state, with coverage to be expanded gradually.

The framework integrates AgriStack farmer IDs, or state-level farmer identification cards, with the Integrated Fertiliser Management System (iFMS) through an information technology platform accessible via mobile devices and the web. iFMS, operated by the Union Department of Fertilisers, is the digital backbone of fertiliser management in India. It connects key stages of the supply chain, including domestic production, imports, movement, stock availability, retail sales and subsidy processing.

The system covers more than 140 million Aadhaar-linked fertiliser buyers and over 250,000 retailers, and records around 70 million fertiliser sale transactions annually. It also supports the administration of an annual fertiliser subsidy bill of nearly ₹2 trillion.

AgriStack, meanwhile, is a farmer-centric digital public infrastructure developed by the Ministry of Agriculture. It is designed to build comprehensive digital profiles of farmers, including their personal details, landholdings, crops and assets such as livestock and fisheries.

The platform comprises three foundational registries: The Farmer Registry, Geo-Referenced Village Maps and Crop Sown Registry. These are created and maintained by state governments and Union Territories. Farmer IDs are generated by matching farmers’ details with digitised land records.

By July 30, 2026, about 102.8 million farmer IDs had been created against a target of 110 million, official data show. Uttar Pradesh alone accounted for 24.6 million IDs.

FFS is currently operational on a pilot basis in about 268 districts across 30 states, according to official records. Full-state rollouts have begun in Goa, Assam, Telangana, Bihar, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Phased coverage is under way in Rajasthan, covering 18 districts; Maharashtra, 11 districts; and Himachal Pradesh, eight districts. Pilot dates have also been set for Delhi and Haryana.

Officials said farmers had found the system useful, transparent and empowering, particularly because it enables advance booking, provides visibility into retailer-level stocks and gives farmers an assured right to purchase fertiliser within the booking period.