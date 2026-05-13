Govt raises paddy MSP by ₹72 to ₹2,441/quintal for 2026-27 Kharif season

The government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by ₹72 to ₹2,441 per quintal for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The support price for common and A-grade varieties has been increased by ₹72 per quintal to ₹2,441 and ₹2,461 per quintal, respectively, for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season (September-October).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MSP is 50 per cent more than the cost of production.

"Estimated payout to farmers would be ₹2.60 lakh crore and annual procurement estimated at 824.41 lakh tonne," he added.