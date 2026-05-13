Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Govt raises paddy MSP by ₹72 to ₹2,441/quintal for 2026-27 Kharif season

Govt raises paddy MSP by ₹72 to ₹2,441/quintal for 2026-27 Kharif season

The Centre raised paddy MSP by ₹72 per quintal for 2026-27, estimating farmer payouts of ₹2.6 lakh crore through procurement operations

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MSP is 50 per cent more than the cost of production

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by ₹72 to ₹2,441 per quintal for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The support price for common and A-grade varieties has been increased by ₹72 per quintal to ₹2,441 and ₹2,461 per quintal, respectively, for the 2026-27 kharif marketing season (September-October).

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MSP is 50 per cent more than the cost of production.

"Estimated payout to farmers would be ₹2.60 lakh crore and annual procurement estimated at 824.41 lakh tonne," he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fertiliser, agriculture

PM's push for less use of chemical fertilisers may face pricing hurdle

wheat production

Wheat production to surpass last year's level, says Shivraj Chouhan

Rise of India's agritech defies funding winter

Rajasthan govt signs ₹1,679 crore agricultural MoUs ahead of GRAM-2026premium

fertilisers

Agrochemical industry opposes curbs on Paraquat, Carbosulfan usage

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

IBA calls for 10% manure blending with fertilisers to save $2 bn imports

Topics : agriculture economy agriculture in India agriculture sector Indian agriculture MSP of crops MSP paddy MSP Paddy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

NEET UG 2026 Exam CancelledStocks to Watch TodayGold Duty RiseGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyFuel Crisis in IndiaPrateek Yadav DiesVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table