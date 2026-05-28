Govt ready with plans to tackle El Nino threat to kharif season: Chouhan

The Central government will make district-wise contingency plans to counter any adverse impact of El Nino, but so far there is nothing to worry about as the IMD has not come out with its final forecast for the 2026 monsoon season, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said today.

“Rather than worrying, preparation is required. Contingency plans will be made for affected districts and crop changes will be considered wherever necessary,” Chouhan told reporters on the sidelines of the two-day National Kharif Conference here.

The ministry is in the process of identifying districts for alternative crops and ensuring seed availability in the event of an El Nino impact, he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had, in its first-stage forecast on April 13, projected a below-normal southwest monsoon for 2026, with rainfall likely to be around 92 per cent of the long-period average.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has indicated a probable return of El Nino conditions as early as May-July, while the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in its May 11 ENSO update, said El Nino conditions are likely to emerge during May-June and persist through year-end.

El Nino, characterised by unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, is typically associated with drier and hotter conditions in India.

Kharif (summer) sowing has just begun in some parts of India, but it is still in the very early stages. Farmers have started preparing fields for early sowing (especially of short-duration crops such as pulses, coarse cereals and some cotton) in regions that have received pre-monsoon rains.

Normal kharif sowing starts in June and peaks in June-July with the arrival and progress of the southwest monsoon.

Chouhan said the government will also soon launch a nationwide ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan’ to propagate the balanced use of fertilisers in view of the West Asia crisis and also with the objective of saving the soil, though it has made adequate arrangements to ensure that there is no fertiliser shortage during the critical sowing period.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding weather challenges, India is on track to achieve a record foodgrain production of 376.56 million tonnes in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), an increase of 18.8 million tonnes over the previous year, Chouhan said.

ICAR Director General M L Jat noted that rice output targets set for 2047 had already been met, underscoring the case for crop diversification.

“We don’t need 50 million hectares under rice. We need 35 million hectares by 2047. If we have to offload 15 million hectares, redirecting that to oilseeds and pulses could make us self-reliant in those crops,” he said.

Jat also flagged that over 100 districts have been found to be using fertilisers beyond scientifically recommended levels, calling for a multi-pronged strategy that includes nutrient-efficient crop breeding, greater use of organic and biological inputs, and improved soil health management.