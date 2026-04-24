How India is emerging as testing ground for agri-based carbon markets

A recent deal between Amazon and Bayer-backed The Good Rice Alliance (TGRA) signals a shift in how companies approach climate goals and highlights India’s growing role as a testing ground for agriculture-based carbon markets.

In a statement, the company said Amazon will act as the primary buyer of more than 685,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent credits generated by 13,000 Indian rice farmers across 35,000 hectares. These credits come from farming techniques that reduce methane emissions, especially from flooded paddy fields, a major source of greenhouse gases.

But the real story lies beyond the numbers. Traditionally, companies bought carbon credits from the market, but now they are investing directly in projects to create their own supply. Also, the voluntary carbon markets have faced criticism for low-quality or unverifiable offsets. The companies are now moving towards 'high-integrity' credits that are measurable, science-backed, and auditable. Amazon said its focus is on “real, verifiable climate outcomes” supported by field measurements and satellite validation.

And it is this shift that is increasingly playing out in India, placing the country at the centre of the agriculture-based carbon markets.

This is also how industry players are reading the move.

Umang Agarwal, head of Carbon and COO (Carbon) at Grow Indigo, a leading Indian agricultural technology company that operates the country’s first science-backed agricultural carbon credit programme, said the deal signals a turning point in how agriculture is being viewed in carbon markets.

"When a company like Amazon commits to offtake from a rice methane programme, it tells the market that agricultural carbon is being taken seriously at the highest level of corporate procurement," he told Business Standard, adding that agriculture is increasingly emerging as a "genuine carbon asset class".

He added that credibility concerns, which have long been a sticking point in voluntary carbon markets, are evolving rather than disappearing.

"What is emerging now is a clearer separation between high-integrity credits and low-quality offsets," Agarwal said. "Projects that go through rigorous standards and multi-year audits are building the trust that institutional buyers are now demanding."

Why India is at the centre of this shift

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture (CRIDA) noted in its 2025 policy paper that agriculture in India contributes around 14 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions, but also has significant potential to act as a carbon sink through better practices.

Also, India’s farmers are highly vulnerable to climate shocks, and over 82 per cent are small and marginal farmers, often facing erratic rainfall and rising costs. Carbon markets are being positioned not just as climate tools, but as income support mechanisms. Agarwal pointed to three structural advantages: "Start with the scale. India is one of the world’s largest agricultural economies, with enormous potential for emissions reduction across crops like rice, wheat, and sugarcane."

But scale alone is not enough.

"What distinguishes India is the institutional infrastructure. We have research bodies like ICAR, established agri-tech players, and the ability to build last-mile farmer networks and digital monitoring systems," he added.

Grow Indigo manages over 2 million acres across seven states, reflecting the operational scale required.

Experts say this combination of large farm base, strong research backing, and growing private sector capability is what makes India a credible near-term hub for agriculture-based carbon credits, ahead of regions like Southeast Asia or Africa.

Challenges emerging on ground

Evidence from the field suggests a more complicated picture. "There are transparency gaps in project implementation. It is difficult to assess whether the reductions are real or the project is financially viable. There are concerns about double additions of the credits. The monitoring and verification systems are also weak, and long delays in issuing credits," said Trishant Dev, deputy programme manager (Climate Change and Green Economy) at Centre for Science and Environment, New Delhi in an interview with Business Standard.

Some projects have failed verification due to poor documentation and unclear methodologies.

A 2025 study by AG Adeeth Cariappa, an environmental and resource economist, found that trust is a critical barrier. The study titled "Understanding farmers' trust in stakeholders of carbon credit projects" (Elsevier journal Current Research in Environmental Sustainability) found:

Government departments and agricultural universities are most trusted

Private firms and international organisations are less trusted

Financial transparency remains the weakest link

The study warns that without trust, farmers may drop out of projects or never adopt them in the first place. "There are 150 agriculture projects in India, but only a small fraction have been registered for issuing credits, many farmers are still waiting for promised returns," Dev added

He further said that farmers receive limited economic benefit as much of the revenue goes to project developers, auditors, and certification costs. “What finally reaches farmers is often too little to incentivise them to continue.”

What is the policy push and what questions remain?

Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (2023) and Framework for voluntary carbon markets in agriculture (2024) aim to create a formal market for carbon credits and incentivise sustainable practices.

Cariappa, who is studying and working on Voluntary Carbon Markets at The International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Hyderabad, noted the framework lays out processes for project design, monitoring, verification, and trading of credits.

But a key question remains: Who owns the credit? Farmer or developer?

Experts say if India sells its low-cost emission reductions (like methane cuts in agriculture) to global buyers, it may be left with more expensive options to meet its own climate targets.

This is in line with Paris Climate Agreement’s Article 6, which requires countries to adjust their emissions accounting when credits are exported.

Industry experts say while Amazon’s deal may appear singular, it represents a larger experiment to test whether India can turn millions of small farms into a reliable, tradable climate solution. And, if successful, whether it can scale across the Global South.