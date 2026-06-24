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India asks farmers in rain-fed areas to shift to less water-intensive crops

The push by the farm ministry is part of a broader effort to prepare for the 2026 monsoon planting season after rainfall since June 1 has run 42% below normal

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Authorities have identified 315 districts vulnerable to below-normal rainfall, including 111 high-priority areas with limited irrigation coverage | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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By Pratik Parija
 
India is urging farmers in rain-fed areas with limited irrigation to shift to less water-intensive crops such as pulses, oilseeds and millets as authorities prepare for a potentially weak monsoon that could weigh on agricultural output. 
 
The push by the farm ministry is part of a broader effort to prepare for the 2026 monsoon planting season after rainfall since June 1 has run 42% below normal, prompting New Delhi to step up coordination with states to safeguard farm output and rural incomes.
 
Authorities have identified 315 districts vulnerable to below-normal rainfall, including 111 high-priority areas with limited irrigation coverage, the farm ministry said Tuesday after Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a virtual review with state officials. District-level contingency plans will guide crop choices, water management and emergency responses if rainfall remains deficient, it said.
   
Most of the affected districts are spread across 12 states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the ministry said. Several of them are among India’s largest producers of soybean, sugar, cotton, peanuts, corn and rice.

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The government is stepping up water-conservation efforts, including repairs to ponds, reservoirs, check dams and farm storage structures, while monitoring reservoir levels across river basins, the ministry said. States have also been asked to prepare contingency plans for drinking water and irrigation supplies, it said.
 
Persistent heat across parts of South Asia has depleted soil moisture in areas that received little rainfall in the seven-day period to June 20, increasing stress on early-sown crops, the US Department of Agriculture said in its weekly weather and crop bulletin Tuesday.
 
New Delhi is also expanding access to crop insurance, farm credit and income-support programs. Rice and wheat stockpiles remain ample, the ministry said, limiting any immediate threat to food security despite concerns over a weak monsoon.
 

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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