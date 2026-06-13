India has enough fertiliser stocks, prepared for El Nino: Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday assured that enough fertilizer stocks were available in the country, and also stated that the government had made preparations to handle the possible El Nino impact.

Urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) would continue to be available at subsidised rates despite concerns over supplies amid the West Asia crisis, he said.

India has adequate fertiliser stocks for the ongoing kharif season and the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure sufficient availability for the rabi crop cycle as well, he said.

"Our government has decided that farmers will continue to get urea and DAP at affordable rates. The government is bearing the burden of increased prices," Chouhan told reporters after the conclusion of the five-day BRICS agriculture meeting in Indore.

"This will put an additional burden of thousands of crores of rupees on the exchequer, but we are prepared to bear it in the interest of farmers," he added.

"Our government is making every possible effort to ensure sufficient fertiliser availability for rabi crops as well. I am confident that we will succeed in these efforts under all circumstances," he added.

The BRICS discussions also touched on the balanced use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, Chouhan said, noting that India was already implementing several programmes to promote organic and natural farming to make agriculture more sustainable.

Asked about concerns about the El Nino impact on India, Chouhan said the government was prepared to handle it.

"El Nino will have an impact on India as well as other countries, but we have made adequate preparations. We will also cooperate with other nations through exchange of information and best practices," he said.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon that has historically been associated with weaker monsaoons.