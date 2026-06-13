Saturday, June 13, 2026 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India has enough fertiliser stocks, prepared for El Nino: Chouhan

India has enough fertiliser stocks, prepared for El Nino: Chouhan

Urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) would continue to be available at subsidised rates despite concerns over supplies amid the West Asia crisis, he said

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Indore (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday assured that enough fertilizer stocks were available in the country, and also stated that the government had made preparations to handle the possible El Nino impact.

Urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) would continue to be available at subsidised rates despite concerns over supplies amid the West Asia crisis, he said.

India has adequate fertiliser stocks for the ongoing kharif season and the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure sufficient availability for the rabi crop cycle as well, he said.

"Our government has decided that farmers will continue to get urea and DAP at affordable rates. The government is bearing the burden of increased prices," Chouhan told reporters after the conclusion of the five-day BRICS agriculture meeting in Indore.

 

"This will put an additional burden of thousands of crores of rupees on the exchequer, but we are prepared to bear it in the interest of farmers," he added.

Also Read

El nino, heatwave

El Nino conditions currently present over equatorial Pacific Ocean: IMD

fertilisers

Centre may revise FY27 fertiliser subsidy maths after urea price drop

Fertiliser, West Asia, Agriculture

India's last urea tender quotes price 50% lower than Apr as China opens up

Drought, Heat

El Niño emerges in Pacific, raising risks of droughts, floods, crop losses

Fertiliser

Fixing Fertiliser: Urea subsidy cannot be allowed to continue unreformedpremium

"Our government is making every possible effort to ensure sufficient fertiliser availability for rabi crops as well. I am confident that we will succeed in these efforts under all circumstances," he added.

The BRICS discussions also touched on the balanced use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, Chouhan said, noting that India was already implementing several programmes to promote organic and natural farming to make agriculture more sustainable.

Asked about concerns about the El Nino impact on India, Chouhan said the government was prepared to handle it.

"El Nino will have an impact on India as well as other countries, but we have made adequate preparations. We will also cooperate with other nations through exchange of information and best practices," he said.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon that has historically been associated with weaker monsaoons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ethanol

Ethanol beyond E20: Why India's clean fuel plan needs a water audit

fertiliser

Global urea prices jump 141%, raising India's fertiliser subsidy burdenpremium

agritech startups

Agri-tech startups must move beyond basic problem-solving: NITI official

fertiliser, agriculture

Punjab BJP chief urges Centre to boost DAP, urea supply for paddy season

Fertiliser

Fertiliser stocks adequate, subsidy outgo may be reassessed: Govt

Topics : fertilisers Shivraj Singh Chouhan El Nino

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook