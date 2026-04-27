India expects FY27 annual fertiliser subsidy bill to rise by at least 20%

India, the world’s largest importer of urea, expects its FY27 fertiliser subsidy bill to rise by around 20 per cent due to the spike in global fertiliser rates because of the West Asia crisis, a senior official from the Ministry of Fertilisers said.

The jump in subsidies is expected as the country plans to import 6.4 million tonnes of urea and 1.9 million tonnes of other fertilisers this kharif season at high prices. The Centre had pegged the FY27 fertiliser subsidy at Rs 170,781 crore in the Union Budget presented in February (before the West Asia crisis).

This was around 8.40 per cent lower than the FY26 (revised subsidy) estimate of Rs 186,460 crore. The FY26 RE for fertiliser subsidy itself was around 11.06 per cent more than the BE of FY26.

The country had recently placed an order to purchase 2.5 million tonnes of urea at nearly double the price paid two months ago as the Iran conflict disrupts global supplies and drives up prices.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on the impact of recent developments in West Asia, Aparna S Sharma, additional secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, said India expects its fertiliser subsidy bill to jump by about 20 per cent for the current financial year because of price rises fuelled by the Middle East crisis.

She also said that retail prices of urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) would remain unchanged, and there is adequate supply for the kharif season. “Despite the current actual (non-subsidised) price of a 45 kg urea bag being at Rs 4,000, the Centre would continue to provide the same at a highly affordable rate of Rs 266.5 per kg,” Sharma said.

She said a call for further import of urea and non-urea fertilisers will be made after assessing domestic production and demand.

For the period April 1 to April 26, urea availability stood at 7.15 million tonnes against a requirement of 1.81 million tonnes. Urea stocks as on April 27 of last year were at 7.06 million tonnes. DAP availability was 2.23 million tonnes as against a requirement of 0.59 million tonnes. DAP stocks on April 27 last year were at 1.50 million tonnes.

MoP availability stood at 0.83 million tonnes against a requirement of 0.19 million tonnes and NPKS availability stood at 5.34 million tonnes as against the requirement of 0.84 million tonnes.

NPKS stocks as on April 27 last year stood at 5.75 million tonnes as against last year’s level of 4.49 million tonnes, while SSP stocks were at 2.62 million tonnes as against last year’s level of 2.61 million tonnes.

Oil imports

The government does not foresee a situation where India would need to rely on imports of petrol and diesel for domestic requirements, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), on Monday. Despite heavy reliance on imports of crude oil, India is a net exporter of petrol and diesel due to its robust refining capacity.

The official’s comments came after reports of fuel unavailability at several retail outlets in Andhra Pradesh, which led to long queues and panic buying at pump stations in the state.

“We have observed an exceptional growth of 30–33 per cent in HSD (high speed diesel) sales. That is the reason why certain ROs (retail outlets) have faced unavailability of stocks. By today evening, stocks will be available at all the retail outlets,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, India’s shipping ministry said 17 Indian seafarers onboard a Togo-flagged oil or chemical tanker are safe after the vessel came under warning fire from the Iranian Coast Guard. The incident took place near the outer port limit of Shinas in Oman.

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the United Arab Emirates on April 25–26 for high-level discussions aimed at strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, alongside reviewing the regional security situation and other issues of mutual interest.

The visit marks the second senior-level engagement between the two countries in less than a month. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to the UAE on April 11–12.

(With agency inputs)