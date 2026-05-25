India's FY27 fertiliser subsidy may top ₹3 trn if West Asia crisis persists

India’s fertiliser subsidy in the ongoing FY27 financial year might even top Rs 3 trillion if the West Asia crisis lingers due to rising costs, a senior government official said on Monday.

“The current situation is that we (India) have sufficient stocks of fertilisers in excess of 20 million tonnes, which we have built by coordinating with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), different companies and also through long-term agreements with Saudi Arabia, Oman, Argentina and Australia, among others,” Krishna Kant Pathak, joint secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, said.

“But, it has a cost. And, the cost which prior to the war was around Rs 2 trillion subsidy, I feel, will grow substantially due to the war, which will be a burden on us…. though it can’t be projected as of now, it (fertiliser subsidy) could be more than Rs 3 trillion if the problem persists,” Pathak said while addressing a roundtable discussion on “De-risking India’s Fertiliser Supply Chain and Demand Management Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks”, organised by ICRIER.

If the projections come close to reality, it would mean that India’s FY27 fertiliser subsidy could be the highest ever, topping the Rs 2.51 trillion recorded in FY23 and more than double (around Rs 1.29 trillion extra) the FY27 Budget Estimate of Rs 1.79 trillion.

Pathak said that to solve the problem, India should now start looking at solutions.

“India consumes around 70 million tonnes of fertilisers, the bulk of which is nitrogen. We consume around 10 million tonnes of DAP, 15 million tonnes of NPKS and around 40 million tonnes of urea per annum. But urea has some challenges; its absorption in soil is just around 30 per cent,” Pathak said.

He said some technologies could be adopted to increase this absorption rate in soil.

“We tried nano urea and neem-coated urea, but it did not succeed much, but we could learn from that and adopt other technological advancements such as zinc-coated urea or sulphur-coated urea,” Pathak said.

He said India could also accelerate crop diversification to grow more pulses and promote indigenous crops such as ragi and sesame seeds. He also advocated the use of ammonium sulphate in place of urea, which has a better absorption rate (almost 70 per cent) than urea in soil.

On coal gasification, Pathak said India has been slightly late in adopting coal gasification for use in the fertiliser sector and that, had the country started on time, it would have become self-sufficient in gas by now. India currently imports more than 80 per cent of its natural gas requirement for the fertiliser sector.

Addressing the same roundtable, NITI Aayog member Professor K V Raju said that one should address the question of whether India can mine raw materials domestically such as rock phosphate and potash and whether nutrient-use efficiency of crops can be improved. Former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand said that India’s import dependency in fertilisers rises to 68-70 per cent, and not the 20 per cent projected, if one considers imported gas as well.

“If one dollar spent on importing fertilisers gives us more than a dollar in return through agricultural product exports, then it is not bad to have those imports,” Chand said.

ICRIER, meanwhile, released a report titled “Ensuring India’s Fertiliser Security Amid Rising Geopolitical Risks”, advocating strengthening supply resilience, reforming the subsidy regime, raising domestic production, diversification of products and investment in future-ready technologies such as green ammonia as five pillars for reforming the fertiliser sector.