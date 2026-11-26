Production of several major kharif crops is expected to decline in 2026-27 from last year's levels, although total foodgrain output is projected to remain above the five-year average despite El Niño, delayed monsoon rains and moisture stress in key growing regions, according to the Centre's first advance estimates released on Thursday.

Total kharif foodgrain production is estimated at 167.14 million tonnes, which is 9.77 million tonnes higher than the average production of the preceding five years, the agriculture ministry said.

“These are very preliminary estimates and are subject to change as the year goes by,” Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters while releasing the estimates.

He said farmers had managed to deliver relatively resilient output despite adverse weather and uneven rainfall across several parts of the country.

“These numbers are better than the five-year average production and should not be any cause for concern,” Chouhan said.

Kharif rice production, the largest component of the season's foodgrain output, is estimated at 121.91 million tonnes in 2026-27, compared with about 124.75 million tonnes last year, implying a decline of around 2.3 per cent.

The government's estimates put total coarse and nutritious cereals production at 38.11 million tonnes, including 26.06 million tonnes of maize, 8.94 million tonnes of bajra and 1.25 million tonnes of ragi.

Maize output is expected to fall sharply from last year's level, while ragi production is also expected to be lower.

Chouhan said the government had sufficient stocks of rice and wheat in its granaries and did not see immediate cause for concern over foodgrain availability.

“There is no reason for any price rise in foodgrains,” he said.

Total kharif pulses production is estimated at 7.13 million tonnes, with tur at 3.12 million tonnes, moong at 1.66 million tonnes and urad at 1.45 million tonnes.

Oilseed production is projected at 23.95 million tonnes.

Soybean, India's largest kharif oilseed crop, is expected to produce 10.24 million tonnes, compared with 12.59 million tonnes last season, indicating a decline of nearly 19 per cent.

Groundnut production is estimated at 11.17 million tonnes, while castor output is seen at 1.90 million tonnes.

The ministry said sowing of crops including rice, maize, tur, soybean and cotton had been affected by the return of El Niño, a delayed monsoon and moisture stress in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Cotton production is estimated at 24.87 million bales of 170 kg each, while sugarcane production is projected at 454.34 million tonnes.

Chouhan said sugarcane production had also been affected, though not to an extent that warranted panic.

His comments came a day after the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) projected India's sugar production at around 26.52 million tonnes in the 2026-27 marketing year, the lowest in a decade.

ISMA's estimate represents a decline of about 5.2 per cent from net sugar production of 27.97 million tonnes in 2025-26. On a gross basis, however, the decline is steeper at around 15 per cent from 31.21 million tonnes last year because no sugar is expected to be diverted towards ethanol this season.

Lower cane acreage and uneven rainfall, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, are expected to weigh on production.

The expected decline in several kharif crops, together with the slower start to rabi sowing, could put upward pressure on food prices in the coming months, particularly if production estimates are revised lower.

Latest sowing data show rabi crops have been planted across around 17.82 million hectares, about 11.3 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year.

However, the government's first advance estimates remain preliminary and could change as harvesting progresses and more complete yield data become available.

The ministry said that despite the adverse weather, kharif foodgrain production remained substantially above its five-year average, providing some cushion against the decline in individual crops.