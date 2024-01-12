India on track to become largest producer of pulses in 2023-24: Rohit Singh

India is on track to become the world’s largest producer of lentil (masoor) in the 2023-24 crop year on the back of an expected surge in production projected to be around 1.6 million tonnes, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said today.

If the projections come correct, then it would also mean that in 2023-24, India’s lentil or masoor production would be the highest since 2017-18, when domestic output was around 1.62 million tonnes.

“Our lentil production this year we believe would be the highest in the world,” Singh said while addressing a programme organised to mark the hosting of Global Pulse Conference (GPC) by India in February this year.

Officials said a sharp increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of masoor from Rs 5,100 per quintal in 2020-21 to almost Rs 6,425 per quintal in 2024-25 (marketing year), a rise of almost 26 per cent, is one of the prime reasons for the renewed interest of farmers towards lentil.

The market price of lentil at present is somewhere around Rs 6,100-6,125 per quintal, which is below the MSP.

But, just a few months back, the market rate was somewhere around Rs 7,500-8,000 per quintal, which might have also prompted farmers to plant more area under the crop, fueling talk of a bumper harvest.

Masoor was planted in around 1.9 million hectares till January 5, which was 4.40 per cent more than the same period last year.

Trade sources said lentil production in Canada was initially projected at around 1.67 million tonnes, which is more than India’s estimated output, but later they have scaled down the estimates by almost 30 per cent, pushing India to the forefront.

Lentil production in Australia, which is another major player in the global market, is projected at around 1.4 million tonnes in 2023-24.

Lentil has emerged as an important pulses crop for India, particularly in the light of the recent diplomatic row with Canada, where it is majorly grown and India is a big importer of the crop. India, Australia, and Canada are the top three lentil producers in the world.

However, with domestic production expected to rise this year, imports might come down a bit.

In the 2022-23 crop year, India produced around 1.55 million tonnes of imports.

Meanwhile, Rohit Kumar Singh also said that India is pitching for making the country self-sufficient in pulses by December 2027, but it can’t be ignored that the country needs imports for a while.

“In chana, we produce more than consumption but in the case of urad, tur, and moong, we produce less but consume more, and we also need to keep an eye on the global production trends to fill the gaps,” Singh said.

Just a few days back, Cooperation and Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi government is committed to making India self-sufficient in pulses by December 2027 and will ensure that not a single kilogram of pulses is imported into the country from January 2028.

“We are on the path to self-sufficiency, and as the Home Minister has said, if a farmer grows pulses, he will have a full fertilizer factory in his field due to the inherent benefits of the crop, and we firmly believe in the same,” Managing Director of Nafed Ritesh Chauhan, who was also present in the programme, said.