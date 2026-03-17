India plans ₹600 crore war chest to boost LNG supply for fertiliser units

This comes when many gas-based urea units have advanced the dates of closure for annual maintenance in view of the shortage in liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Sources said the need for more spot purchases of LNG for fertiliser plants arose because the government anticipates availability could drop below the promised 70 per cent of the average of the last six months’ consumption to 60 or even 50 per cent if the Iran crisis lingered.

In accordance with the current plan, urea-manufacturing units are sourcing at least 65 per cent of their LNG requirements from revised long-term contracts and 15 per cent is sourced from spot markets, according to sources. The remaining 20 per cent shortfall is being adjusted by advancing the closure of units for maintenance.

With the West Asia war showing no sign of an early end, the government has started working on alternative plans to keep fertiliser units running once they resume operations.

Under this plan, the amount of spot purchase of LNG for fertiliser plants is being ramped up to ensure that the monthly production of plants doesn’t drop significantly when they resume operations after the scheduled maintenance closure.

India usually consumes 32-33 million tonnes of fertilisers during the kharif season.

Sales usually start in southern India.

Of approximately 37 urea-manufacturing units in the domestic market, a majority depend on LNG, which forms more than 80 per cent of their raw material cost.

Urea is most widely consumed fertiliser during the kharif season due to its extensive usage in paddy and maize cultivation.

This financial year India is poised to consume around 40 million tonnes of urea, of which around 10 million is being imported.

Meanwhile, experts said for an average-sized urea plant annual scheduled maintenance closure could be 15-25 days, depending on its size.

India produces, on average, 2-2.5 million tonnes of urea a month. This, according to some sources, could drop to less than 1.7 million tonnes in March due to plant closures on account of gas shortage.

Fertiliser units usually order extra LNG when their allocated quotas from long-term contracts fall short.

State-run gas companies then purchase the gas from spot markets and supply it to fertiliser units.

The state-run companies then charge the fertiliser units at the prevailing market rate, which is settled through the pooled gas-pricing mechanism.

Meanwhile, sources said apart from augmenting the financial war-chest to replenish LNG supplies from spot markets, the government has also fast-tracked the import of finished fertilisers to safeguard supplies for kharif sowing.

It recently brought forward a global tender for urea imports and ordered 1.35 million tonnes of fertiliser by mid-February. About 90 per cent of this order is expected to arrive by the end of March, sources said.

In addition, a five-year supply contract with Saudi Arabia for three million tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (Dap) remains intact with “no force majeure”, sources said.

As of March 13, urea stocks stood at around 6.2 million tonnes, which is about a million tonnes more than last year’s level while those of Dap were estimated at 2.5 million tonnes (double last year’s level). NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) stocks were at a record high of 5.6 million tonnes.