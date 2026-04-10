Govt eases conditions for rice exports to some European countries

India has allowed ​exports of basmati and ​non-basmati rice to ‌some European countries without an otherwise mandatory certificate of inspection by its export inspection agency for six months, ‌a government notification said on Friday.

The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the ​United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway ‌and Switzerland, the ​notification said, ‌adding that all other ‌European countries are exempt from ‌this requirement ​for a ​period of six months.