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Govt eases conditions for rice exports to some European countries

The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the ​United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway ‌and Switzerland, the ​notification said

rice export

Other ‌European countries are exempt from ‌this requirement ​for a ​period of six months | Image: Canva/Free

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

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India has allowed ​exports of basmati and ​non-basmati rice to ‌some European countries without an otherwise mandatory certificate of inspection by its export inspection agency for six months, ‌a government notification said on Friday.

The requirement of a certificate is limited to EU member states, the ​United Kingdom, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway ‌and Switzerland, the ​notification said, ‌adding that all other ‌European countries are exempt from ‌this requirement ​for a ​period of six months.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : India rice exports rice export Basmati rice Basmati exports Non-basmati exports

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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 2:01 PM IST

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