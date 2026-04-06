India restores 90% gas supply to fertiliser units ahead of kharif season

The Centre stepped up efforts to augment fertiliser supplies ahead of the critical kharif planting season, claiming that units are now getting about 90 per cent of their required natural gas supplies, up from the earlier 70–80 per cent. State-run Indian Potash Limited has also started scouting for imports of 2.5 million tonnes of urea from global markets.

With the war in West Asia disrupting energy flows from the Gulf nations, the government initially restricted gas supply to fertiliser (urea) plants to about 60 per cent of the requirement. It was scaled up to 75–80 per cent through alternative arrangements.

Gas supply has been raised to 90 per cent of their six-month average consumption from April 6 using spot procurement, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said at a news briefing.

While LNG supplies from Qatar remain suspended, Indian firms are buying from alternate suppliers in the US, Australia, and Russia.

These additional supplies have led to an increase in quota for different sectors, she said, adding that gas supply to other industrial and commercial sectors, including city gas distribution (CGD) networks, will be increased by an additional 10 per cent from Monday.

Priority sectors continue to receive protected supplies, including 100 per cent supply to domestic piped cooking gas and CNG for transport.

Cooking gas (LPG) supplies from the Gulf countries continue to be impacted, but supplies to domestic households for cooking are being fully met, she said.

About 79,909 tonnes of commercial LPG (equivalent to over 42 lakh 19-kg cylinders) have been sold since March 14.

In a related development, state-run Indian Potash Limited (IPL) had issued a tender to import 1.5 million tonnes of urea on Saturday through the West Coast. The remaining 1 million tonnes will arrive through the East Coast, according to the document posted on the company's website.

Shipments are expected to leave the load port by June 14, it said. Bids for the tender must be submitted by April 15.

India routinely relies on global tenders to secure urea for domestic consumption. The imports are critical as planting for rice, corn, and soybeans is scheduled to begin in June with the arrival of the monsoon.

As per a Reuters report, a Mumbai-based industry official said local urea production dipped by about 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes per month, with imports expected to help offset some of the decline.

"But global surplus is limited due to supply disruptions in the Middle East. It will be interesting to see who participates in the tender, as that will determine pricing," the official said.

In the November tender, IPL secured urea at $418.40 per tonne on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, but prices have since risen due to the conflict, and the Indian tender is likely to set a benchmark for other buyers, said a New Delhi-based official with a leading fertiliser company, as per Reuters.