India's fertiliser exports rise 52% in three years from FY24 to FY26

While the focus is on India's rising fertiliser imports and the toll they are taking on the national exchequer due to the West Asia crisis, the latest data sourced from Parliament replies and other sources show that the country's fertiliser exports have quietly jumped by almost 52 per cent over the three years from FY24 to FY26.

Though the export volume is minuscule when compared with the quantum of fertilisers that India imports every year, it is a noteworthy trend given the discourse surrounding fertilisers.

India exported close to 0.31 million tonnes of fertilisers in FY24, which steadily climbed to 0.47 million tonnes in FY26. A significant portion of annual fertiliser exports is to Brazil in the form of other superphosphates, official data showed.

During the same period, imports rose from a mind-boggling 20.7 million tonnes in FY24 to over 28 million tonnes in FY26, a rise of 36.09 per cent, official data showed.

India is one of the world's largest importers of fertilisers, largely buying urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash and other NPKS fertilisers from global markets every year. Urea and DAP are the two most widely consumed fertilisers in India.

Meanwhile, data show that the country largely exports potassium sulphate, vegetable fertilisers, organic fertilisers, potassium chloride, ammonium nitrate and organic manures such as animal dung to countries across the globe. Along with Brazil, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the UAE, the Maldives, Nepal and Bangladesh are among the other major buyers of fertilisers from India.

In FY26, India's fertiliser exports to neighbouring Sri Lanka rose to around 33,000 tonnes, up from around 816.28 tonnes in FY24. Similarly, exports to Brazil rose from 0.11 million tonnes in FY24 to 0.31 million tonnes in FY26, an increase of around 175 per cent.

According to a paper by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), in 2024-25, India consumed close to 70.7 million tonnes of fertiliser products, equivalent to roughly 33 million tonnes of nutrients — nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potash (K).

Yet, despite its sizeable domestic industry, India's fertiliser economy remains deeply embedded in global supply chains. Import dependence remains significant — around 20 per cent for urea, nearly 50 per cent for diammonium phosphate (DAP), much of it sourced from the Gulf region, and almost 100 per cent for muriate of potash (MOP), largely imported from Russia and Canada.

Domestic production itself relies on imported feedstock: Nearly 85 per cent of the natural gas used in urea manufacturing is imported, while about 90-95 per cent of phosphatic rock phosphate and half of the phosphoric acid are sourced from abroad.

India's total fertiliser exports and imports (in million tonnes)* Year 2023-24 2024-25 2025-26 % Change** Fertiliser Exports 0.31 0.4 0.47 51.61 Fertiliser Imports 20.7 20.1 28.17 36.09 "Once the import content of intermediate inputs is accounted for, India's effective dependence on global fertiliser supply chains rises to nearly 68-70 per cent, leaving the fertiliser sector, and by extension the country's food security, highly exposed to geopolitical disruptions and supply shocks," the paper said.

*includes all products

**Between 2023-24 and 2025-26

Source: Government of India and Parliament papers