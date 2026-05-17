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Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's fertiliser imports from China jump 173% in FY26, shows data

India's fertiliser imports from China jump 173% in FY26, shows data

Russia retained its position as the top source of India's fertiliser imports. It accounted for 6.8 million tonnes of imports, as against 4.9 million tonnes in FY25

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| Image: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2026 | 4:43 PM IST
India’s fertiliser imports from China jumped by more than 173 per cent in FY26 compared to the same period last year, reaching 5.02 million tonnes, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce.
 
Russia retained its position as the top source of India’s fertiliser imports. It accounted for 6.8 million tonnes of imports, as against 4.9 million tonnes in FY25.
 
Meanwhile, when it came to basmati rice exports, which is one of India’s largest agricultural export items, the latest data showed that Saudi Arabia and Iran remained the two biggest buyers of Indian basmati rice in FY26, with the latter buying almost 17 per cent more basmati rice in volume terms in FY26 compared with the same period last year.
 
Iran has been engaged in conflict with the US since late February in the Middle East.
 
(With inputs from Asit Ranjan Mishra)    Top 10 destinations for import of crude and finished fertilisers and export of basmati rice (in tonnes)  Import of Manufactured fertiliser (in tonne)  
  FY25 FY26 Growth (YoY in %)
Russia 4,974,254.00 6,718,993.00 35.08
China 1,839,405.00 5,027,389.00 173.32
Saudi Arab 2,802,860.00 3,439,110.00 22.70
Morocco 1,408,503.00 2,799,060.00 98.73
Oman 2,957,174.00 1,912,596.00 -35.32
Qatar 978,721.00 947,487.00 -3.19
Indonesia 148,370.00 781,762.00 426.90
Canada 1,231,970.00 739,196.00 -40.00
UAE 651,837.00 721,590.00 10.70
Jordan 616,037.00 505,307.00 -17.97
  Import of Crude Fertiliser (in tonne)  
  FY25 FY26 Growth (YoY in %)
JORDAN 5,547,423.00 4,152,326.00 -25.15
EGYPT A RP 1,686,667.00 2,130,127.00 26.29
MOROCCO 1,914,607.00 1,767,387.00 -7.69
TOGO 1,162,848.00 1,298,903.00 11.70
U ARAB EMTS 526,913.00 822,380.00 56.08
SENEGAL 163,416.00 365,956.00 123.94
ALGERIA 454,608.00 228,180.00 -49.81
LEBANON 365,362.00 208,553.00 -42.92
CYPRUS 51,500.00 97,317.00 88.97
SAUDI ARAB 0.00 42,600.00 -
  Export of Basmati rice (in tonne) 
  FY25 FY26 Growth (YoY in %)
SAUDI ARAB 1,173,833.00 1,055,669.00 -10.07
IRAN 855,095.00 1,000,264.00 16.98
IRAQ 905,601.00 763,902.00 -15.65
U ARAB EMTS 389,147.00 535,284.00 37.55
YEMEN REPUBLC 392,180.00 396,674.00 1.15
U S A 274,212.00 282,684.00 3.09
U K 180,954.00 242,587.00 34.06
KUWAIT 175,001.00 204,015.00 16.58
JORDAN 101,854.00 148,390.00 45.69
OMAN 149,149.00 143,542.00 -3.76
  Source: Commmerce department  NOTE: All destinations have not been included             
Topics : fertilisers China agriculture sector