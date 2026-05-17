India's fertiliser imports from China jump 173% in FY26, shows data

Russia retained its position as the top source of India’s fertiliser imports. It accounted for 6.8 million tonnes of imports, as against 4.9 million tonnes in FY25.

Meanwhile, when it came to basmati rice exports, which is one of India’s largest agricultural export items, the latest data showed that Saudi Arabia and Iran remained the two biggest buyers of Indian basmati rice in FY26, with the latter buying almost 17 per cent more basmati rice in volume terms in FY26 compared with the same period last year.