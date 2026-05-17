India's fertiliser imports from China jump 173% in FY26, shows data
Russia retained its position as the top source of India's fertiliser imports. It accounted for 6.8 million tonnes of imports, as against 4.9 million tonnes in FY25
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
premium
India’s fertiliser imports from China jumped by more than 173 per cent in FY26 compared to the same period last year, reaching 5.02 million tonnes, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Commerce.
Topics : fertilisers China agriculture sector