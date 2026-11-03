India's guava output jumps 40% in 7 years on more acreage, yields stay flat

While that might suggest manifold gains in productivity, the fact remains that most of the growth is because of an expansion of area, which rose from around 0.26 million hectares (mn/ha)to around 0.36 mn/ha, an increase of almost 38.46 per cent, or almost the same as the growth in output. Yields have remained largely stagnant at around 14.6-14.8 tonnes per hectare.

This rise in production - driven by increasing area, improving export potential and local demand - has now sparked a debate over how to extract greater economic value from the land already under guava cultivation, since simply bringing more area under the crop may not be enough.

“Improving orchard productivity, fruit quality, post-harvest management and market access must become equally important priorities that need to be addressed urgently,” senior scientists said.

According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), guava exports increased almost six-fold from 956.69 tonnes in 2018-19 to 5,680.92 tonnes in 2022-23.

However, exports account for only a small share of total production. Guava is highly perishable, and varies widely in fruit size and maturity, which results in quality loss during transportation, even as inadequate cold-chain facilities constrain its movement to distant markets.

Compliance with pesticide-residue limits, phytosanitary requirements, and international quality standards are other challenges that remain to be addressed.

A recent analysis by Amit Kumar Goswami, Chavlesh Kumar, and Shivali Sharma from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (Icar)’s division of Fruits and Horticultural Technology showed that the next phase of growth in guavas must necessarily focus not merely on producing more guava, but on supplying fruit of consistent quality that meets the requirements of different markets.

India’s research institutions have already developed varieties that can help farmers respond to these changing demands.

Some of these include strains developed by Icar-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (Cish), Lucknow: Cish-Dhawal, Cish-Lalima and Cish-Shweta, all three of which are famous for their high yield, attractive deep-red colour, and white flesh.

At the Icar-Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi, guava varieties such as Pusa Aarushi and Pusa Pratiksha produce pink- and white-fleshed guavas that have a distinctive soft seed.

“These new guava varieties have a yield potential of around 37-43 tonnes per hectare which is far higher than current yields of just around 14-15 tonnes,” a senior official at the institute said.

Then there is Pusa Atulya, known for its big-sized fruit and yellowish-white flesh, while Pusa Jeevika is known for its pink flesh, fewer seeds and good antioxidant potential.

Scientists and researchers said that notable guava varieties that can transcend the yield gap include Arka Kiran, Arka Amulya, Punjab Pink, Punjab Kiran, Hisar Safeda, Hisar Surkha, and Pant Prabhat.

Apart from better planting materials, scientific orchard management is another pathway to higher returns.

“Traditional guava orchards planted at a spacing of 6 × 6 metres accommodate about 278 plants per hectare. High-density systems can accommodate approximately 1,666 plants per hectare at 3×2 metres, or 2,222 plants per hectare at 3×1.5 metres. By increasing the number of plants per unit area, these systems can improve land-use efficiency and offer the possibility of higher returns,” the Icar analysis showed.

The third important aspect in this guava story is the role of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and other collective institutions that can help aggregate produce, improve bargaining power and connect growers with buyers.