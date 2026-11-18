India’s village ponds, tanks, lakes and reservoirs could create 18 million new jobs and add approximately $40 billion to the economy over the next decade by focusing on the inland fisheries sector, a recent report by Jaljeevika and Change Engine said.

The report, titled ‘India’s Aquatic Economy: The Untapped Potential of Inland Water Bodies’, estimates that inland fish production in the country could double from around 15 million tonnes in 2024-25 to 30 million tonnes over the next 10 years if the country bridges the potential yield gap. Jaljeevika is a fisheries-centric non-profit organisation, while Change Engine is an Indian accelerator for non-profit organisations.

The report said that the country currently has an inland fish production yield of just 1.86 tonnes per hectare against the government’s target of 5 tonnes. Only Andhra Pradesh has managed to breach this mark.

“Raising the potential yield to 2.5 tonnes per hectare which is half the national target, could deliver more than half the growth needed to double output,” the report added.

It said that five states (Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) hold nearly half of India’s inland water area but produce only a fifth of its inland fish.

The report also said that fisheries is India’s fastest-growing farm sector, growing at 8.74 per cent over the past decade.

The growth is nearly twice as fast as that of agriculture (4.45 per cent). Inland waters now supply 75 per cent of India’s fish, up from 63 per cent in 2014.

About 2.3 crore people practise inland fish farming, of whom around 44 per cent are women. The households earn ₹60,000 to ₹1.2 lakh a year from fish farming, mostly as a second source of income.

“Every 10 per cent rise in inland fish production brings an 8.2 per cent rise in jobs and double the 4 per cent in agriculture,” the report stated.

It also found that 2,622 small farmers in Bihar saw their annual incomes from fish farming rise from ₹30,000 to ₹1 lakh a year, a 233 per cent increase.

In Odisha, 92,000 women in over 9,000 self-help groups each earned about ₹10,600 more by farming fish in unused village tanks.

“Most programmes to raise rural incomes have focused on agriculture and livestock, while the waters in our own villages have been left to underperform,” Shubham Bansal, co-founder of Change Engine, said.

Fish production has nearly doubled in a decade, driven by inland fisheries Fish production by source, FY 2013-14 and FY 2024-25 (million tonnes) Financial Year Inland fisheries and aquaculture Marine fisheries Total FY 2013-14 6.14 3.44 9.58 FY 2024-25 15.16 4.62 19.78 “Unlike sea fishing, inland fish farming needs no big boats or heavy investment. It is work ordinary families can do in their own ponds, and doubling what these waters produce means jobs where people live, not in the cities they migrate to,” Bansal said.

Source: Government of India, Press Information Bureau, February 10, 2026. (via Jaljeevika and Change Engine)

Inland water body potential