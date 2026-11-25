India’s net sugar production is projected to decline to a decade low of 26.52 million tonnes in the 2026-27 marketing year that started in October on lower sugarcane output and poor monsoon rains, according to a preliminary estimate by the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

On a gross basis, the production drop is expected to be even steeper at around 15 per cent from 31.21 million tonnes last year, the data showed.

Maharashtra is expected to lead the drop in output from 11.24 million tonnes in 2025-26 to around 8.68 million tonnes in the 2026-27 season, a fall of almost 23 per cent, while production in Uttar Pradesh is expected to be 8.89 million tonnes, down from 9.54 million tonnes last year, a fall of 6.81 per cent. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka account for more than 80 per cent of India’s annual sugar production.

The decline could force the world’s biggest sugar consumer to increase imports to meet domestic demand, boosting shipments from major exporters Brazil and Thailand and supporting global sugar prices.

Already, traders have started projecting that the country is likely to need more than 2 million tonnes of sugar imports this year because production is again expected to lag domestic consumption, further tightening supplies.

In August, India allowed duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar as the government sought to curb record-high domestic prices.

India has also barred the diversion of sugar for ethanol production in 2026-27 in an effort to maximise sugar output.

India’s sugar demand in the 2026-27 season is estimated at 28-28.5 million tonnes annually. “As no sugar is being diverted for ethanol production during 2026-27, gross and net sugar production estimates for the current season are the same,” ISMA said in a statement.

“The total sugarcane area for the current season is estimated at 5.55 million hectares, compared with 5.73 million hectares in the previous season, reflecting a reduction of around 3.2 per cent,” ISMA said.

Weather conditions have varied across major sugar-producing states, with crop development influenced by factors such as El Niño-related climate variability and episodes of unseasonal rainfall, it pointed out.