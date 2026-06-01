India scales down kharif 2026 fertiliser requirement to 38.39 mn tonnes

India has scaled down its fertiliser requirement for kharif 2026 to 38.39 million tonnes, down from the earlier projected 39.05 million tonnes. Though no official reason was given for the reassessment, sources said it could be due to the forecast of a ‘below-normal’ monsoon by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the latest assessment, the country will now require around 19.03 million tonnes of urea as against the earlier assessed 19.40 million tonnes (down 1.9 per cent), while it will require 5.62 million tonnes of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), as against the earlier assessed 5.91 million tonnes (down 4.9 per cent). In total, the country is now expected to require around 38.39 million tonnes of fertilisers in kharif 2026, as against the earlier estimated 39.05 million tonnes.

India currently has around 19.98 million tonnes of fertilisers in stock, which means it has almost 52 per cent of the total reassessed requirement in stock as of today. “This reflects improved planning, advance stocking, and efficient logistics management by the government,” an official statement said.

The government also said that around 13.24 million tonnes of fertilisers have been added to total availability through imports and domestic production since the West Asia crisis.

So far, the country has already secured around 2.5 million tonnes of urea, 1.5 million tonnes of DAP and 1 million tonnes of NPKs through tenders since the crisis, which will arrive at Indian ports in June and July.

In addition, the country has also issued another global tender for 1.7 million tonnes of urea, which is under process. In May, India produced around 2.51 million tonnes of urea domestically, which was 0.28 million tonnes more than in May 2025.

The IMD, in its second-stage monsoon forecast for 2026 issued last week, lowered its 2026 forecast to 90 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) from the earlier predicted 92 per cent of the LPA, indicating that rains are likely to be below normal over the country as a whole.

If the forecast comes true, it would be the driest monsoon India has experienced in more than a decade. The last time the monsoon was worse than the forecast for 2026 was in 2015, when it was below average by almost 12.7 per cent.

The IMD's forecast is with a model error of plus or minus 4 per cent.

The IMD said that rainfall is expected to be below normal due to the development of El Niño during the monsoon season, but the Indian Ocean Dipole (another factor that impacts the Indian monsoon) is expected to be neutral during the season.

The long-period average (LPA) of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is 87 cm.

LPA refers to the rainfall recorded over a particular region for a given interval, such as a month or season, averaged over a long period, typically 30 to 50 years.

In its second-stage forecast, the IMD showed that no part of the country, barring North-East India, is expected to receive normal rainfall this year.

What is more worrying is that the IMD, in its regional forecast, also said that the southwest monsoon over the monsoon core zone, which comprises most of the rain-fed agricultural areas in the country, is most likely to be below normal at less than 94 per cent of the LPA.

This could have a damaging impact on the production of major pulses and oilseeds, including soybean, tur, urad and cotton, and even sugarcane, as well as some cereals, as most of the monsoon core zone lies in the central and western parts of India.