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Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's domestic urea production likely to jump over 11% in April

India's domestic urea production likely to jump over 11% in April

IPL tender receives urea import offers totalling 5.6 million tonnes

fertilisers, urea

Representative image from file.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 10:03 PM IST

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India is expected to produce around 2 million tonnes of urea in April 2026, up 11.1 per cent from 1.8 million tonnes in March 2026, due to increased availability of LNG impacted by the West Asia crisis, sources said.
 
This production level would be close to the usual April production of 2.18 million tonnes.
 
The rise in domestic production is also likely to be supplemented by expected arrival of around 0.6 million tonnes of imported urea that would add to the total availability, ahead of peak kharif demand season that started from June, sources added.
 
The country usually produces around 2-2.5 million tonnes of urea per month domestically, which had dropped by almost 27 per cent to around 1.8 million tonnes in March 2026, as production units went for premature routine shutdowns because of low gas supplies.
   
Since April 6, actual LNG supplies to urea units have risen to almost 90 per cent of their average consumption of six months, down from the earlier 60 per cent due to aggressive spot buying, as per official sources.

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India has bought LNG gas thrice from the spot markets since the West Asia crisis began, at prices ranging from $19-21 million metric British Thermal Units (mmbtu), as against the pre-war levels of $10-12 mmbtu.
 
The average consumption of urea units has been 52 million metric standards cubic meters (mmscmd) per day for the last six months.
 
As per official sources, India’s overall fertiliser stock as on April 15 stood at 18.4 million tonnes, as against 16 million tonnes during the same period last year.
 
Meanwhile, Indian Potash Ltd has received offers to supply urea at around $1,000 per metric tonne in its latest tender, nearly double the price achieved two months ago, after supplies were disrupted by the US-Israel conflict with Iran, two company sources said.
 
India, which is the world's biggest urea importer, issued a tender to secure 2.5 million tonnes of the fertiliser earlier this month. This is nearly a quarter of its annual imports of about 10 million tons in 2025. It has received bids totaling 5.6 million tonnes, sources said.
 
The lowest offer to supply urea on the west coast was $935 per tonne on a cost-and-freight basis, while the lowest offer for the east coast was $959 per tonne, they added. 

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 10:02 PM IST

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