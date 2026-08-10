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Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif sowing gains momentum in Rajasthan as monsoon rainfall revives

Kharif sowing gains momentum in Rajasthan as monsoon rainfall revives

Data showed that by July 9, sowing had reached 61 per cent of the target for coarse cereals, 58 per cent for pulses, 60 per cent for oilseeds and 56 per cent for other crops

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

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Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

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Kharif sowing in the state has picked up after monsoon rainfall revived following a prolonged dry spell, an agriculture department official has said.
 
Department data showed that by July 9, sowing had reached 61 per cent of the target for coarse cereals, 58 per cent for pulses, 60 per cent for oilseeds and 56 per cent for other crops. Sowing then slowed amid a prolonged dry spell, but data as of July 29 showed that coverage had crossed 80 per cent for all crops except guar and moth.
 
The official said sowing targets were likely to be met if rainfall continued.
   
The monsoon became active in the state in the first week of July, bringing good rainfall for about a week before a dry spell set in. After a gap of more than 25 days, the monsoon revived, prompting farmers to accelerate sowing, the official said.
 
Among coarse cereals, 88 per cent of the target for pearl millet (bajra) had been achieved, with sowing covering 3,544,000 hectares against a target of 4,050,000 hectares. Sorghum (jowar) sowing had reached 99 per cent, at 591,000 hectares against a target of 600,000 hectares, while maize stood at 98 per cent, covering 951,000 hectares against a target of 970,000 hectares.

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Among pulses, moong sowing had reached 80 per cent, covering 2,110,000 hectares against a target of 2,650,000 hectares. Moth stood at 69 per cent, with 686,000 hectares sown against a target of 1,000,000 hectares. More than 80 per cent of the targeted area had also been covered for urad and chaula.
 
Among oilseeds, groundnut sowing had reached 93 per cent, covering 1,070,000 hectares against a target of 1,150,000 lakh hectares. Soybean stood at 83 per cent, with 917,000 hectares sown against a target of 1,100,000 hectares.
 
However, guar, a major kharif crop, lagged behind at 60 per cent. Against a target of 2,550,000 hectares, sowing had covered 1,517,000 hectares.
 
Ramotar Khandelwal, a guar trader from Jaipur, said sowing was likely to catch up as most guar cultivation takes place in western Rajasthan. Sowing had been delayed in the western districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Nagaur, Churu, Bikaner, and Jhunjhunu due to a lack of rainfall. With rains now reaching these desert districts, sowing of guar is expected to accelerate, he said.
 

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 4:15 PM IST