Kharif sowing gap narrows, but moong, arhar and maize trail last year

Sowing of kharif crops continued at full steam during the week ended July 31, 2026, further narrowing the difference in acreage between last year and this year to just 2.9 per cent, down from 4.7 per cent in the previous week.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a below-normal monsoon even in August, all eyes will now be on the distribution of rainfall in the remaining weeks to see whether India gets a strong kharif harvest this year.

The sowing data showed that among the major crops, the area covered under moong, arhar and maize was the lowest during the week ended July 31, 2026, compared with the same period last year.

Rating agency ICRA, in a recent report, said kharif sowing during the remainder of the season needs to grow by around 13 per cent to match last year's final acreage level, which appears slightly high.

“We expect cumulative kharif sowing to dip by 1-2 per cent year-on-year in 2026, although a better turnout in the non-crop segment of agriculture would prevent a contraction in agriculture gross value added (GVA), as seen in many past El Niño years,” it said. ICRA continues to estimate agriculture, forestry and fishing GVA growth at around 1.2 per cent in FY27, with risks tilted to the downside.

Meanwhile, data also showed that overall water levels in the 166 reservoirs, as of July 30, 2026, continued to remain lower than last year's level and were also below the 10-year average.