LNG supply to urea units rises to 75-80%; output falls 27% in March

The central government today claimed that LNG supplies to urea units, which had earlier dropped to almost 60 per cent of their average consumption over the last six months, have progressively increased to 65 per cent and have now been further augmented to 75–80 per cent through alternative arrangements in spot markets.

This has lowered the monthly production loss to 0.6–0.7 million tonnes, compared to the earlier projected 0.9–1.0 million tonnes.

In March 2026, as per government assessment, India produced around 1.8 million tonnes of urea, which was almost 27 per cent less than March 2025, and 0.9–1.0 million tonnes of P and K fertilisers, which was 16–24 per cent lower than March 2025.

Addressing a joint press conference today, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers Aparna Sharma said that due to increased gas availability, daily urea production in the country has now risen to around 12,000–15,000 tonnes.

She said the government has estimated a total fertiliser requirement of around 39 million tonnes in kharif 2026, against actual sales of 36.1 million tonnes in kharif 2025, which translates into a total rise of 8 per cent.

Against this, Sharma said total fertiliser stocks in the country by the end of March were around 18 million tonnes, compared to 14.7 million tonnes during the same period last year, up 22.44 per cent.

She added that the government floated a global tender for 1.30 million tonnes of urea in mid-February, 90 per cent of which has already arrived in the country.

Apart from that, the government has also secured arrangements for 2.8 million tonnes of urea from Russia through the Cape of Good Hope route.

Also, there is a long-term supply arrangement of 3.11 million tonnes of DAP per year from Saudi Arabia, which remains intact. The additional supplies also include 1 million tonnes of urea annually from OMIFCO (Oman) and 0.7 million tonnes from SABIC (Saudi Arabia), all of which are expected to come by October 2026.

“The government has also diversified its sourcing from multiple countries including Russia, Morocco, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Jordan, Canada, Algeria, Egypt, Finland, and Togo. As many as 16 Indian Missions abroad are coordinating to identify alternative supply sources,” Sharma said.

She said the months of April and May are lean agricultural periods and are being utilised for stock build-up ahead of the kharif season.

Giving an overview of the Gulf region's importance in fertiliser supplies to India, Sharma said the Gulf region accounts for 20–30 per cent of India’s urea requirement and 30 per cent of DAP imports, and also supplies nearly 50 per cent of India’s LNG imports, which is a key feedstock for urea production.

Not only that, supplies of key raw materials such as ammonia, sulphur, and sulphuric acid used in domestic production of P&K fertilisers have also been impacted due to the war, the government said.