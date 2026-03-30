Monday, March 30, 2026 | 06:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / LNG supply to urea units rises to 75-80%; output falls 27% in March

LNG supply to urea units rises to 75-80%; output falls 27% in March

The government has also secured arrangements for 2.8 million tonnes of urea from Russia through the Cape of Good Hope route

India has already imported about 83 per cent more urea during April-January of FY26 due to a surge in domestic consumption

Representative Picture

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The central government today claimed that LNG supplies to urea units, which had earlier dropped to almost 60 per cent of their average consumption over the last six months, have progressively increased to 65 per cent and have now been further augmented to 75–80 per cent through alternative arrangements in spot markets.
 
This has lowered the monthly production loss to 0.6–0.7 million tonnes, compared to the earlier projected 0.9–1.0 million tonnes.
 
In March 2026, as per government assessment, India produced around 1.8 million tonnes of urea, which was almost 27 per cent less than March 2025, and 0.9–1.0 million tonnes of P and K fertilisers, which was 16–24 per cent lower than March 2025.
   
Addressing a joint press conference today, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers Aparna Sharma said that due to increased gas availability, daily urea production in the country has now risen to around 12,000–15,000 tonnes.
 
She said the government has estimated a total fertiliser requirement of around 39 million tonnes in kharif 2026, against actual sales of 36.1 million tonnes in kharif 2025, which translates into a total rise of 8 per cent.

Also Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia expels UK diplomat over espionage charges, orders exit in two weeks

russian oil

Ukraine drone strike hits Russia's Ust-Luga port, fire under control

oil, gas, crude oil, natural gas

Why the West Asia war may force countries to rely less on natural gas

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Russia took images of US bases in Gulf before Iranian attack: Zelenskyy

Russia LNG, Russia LNG export

West Asia conflict pushes India to rekindle old friendship with Russia

 
Against this, Sharma said total fertiliser stocks in the country by the end of March were around 18 million tonnes, compared to 14.7 million tonnes during the same period last year, up 22.44 per cent.
 
She added that the government floated a global tender for 1.30 million tonnes of urea in mid-February, 90 per cent of which has already arrived in the country.
 
Apart from that, the government has also secured arrangements for 2.8 million tonnes of urea from Russia through the Cape of Good Hope route.
 
Also, there is a long-term supply arrangement of 3.11 million tonnes of DAP per year from Saudi Arabia, which remains intact. The additional supplies also include 1 million tonnes of urea annually from OMIFCO (Oman) and 0.7 million tonnes from SABIC (Saudi Arabia), all of which are expected to come by October 2026.
 
“The government has also diversified its sourcing from multiple countries including Russia, Morocco, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Jordan, Canada, Algeria, Egypt, Finland, and Togo. As many as 16 Indian Missions abroad are coordinating to identify alternative supply sources,” Sharma said.
 
She said the months of April and May are lean agricultural periods and are being utilised for stock build-up ahead of the kharif season.
 
Giving an overview of the Gulf region's importance in fertiliser supplies to India, Sharma said the Gulf region accounts for 20–30 per cent of India’s urea requirement and 30 per cent of DAP imports, and also supplies nearly 50 per cent of India’s LNG imports, which is a key feedstock for urea production.
 
Not only that, supplies of key raw materials such as ammonia, sulphur, and sulphuric acid used in domestic production of P&K fertilisers have also been impacted due to the war, the government said.

More From This Section

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

Haryana begins mustard procurement, wheat procurement to start April 1

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Excessive use of fertilisers, water harms soil fertility: Shivraj Chouhan

pulses

Parliament panel seeks 100% MSP procurement for oilseeds, pulses

JP Nadda, Nadda

Adequate fertiliser reserves available, no need to panic, says Nadda

Indian Council of Agricultural Research

PUSA's IARI enters QS university ranking in agriculture, forestry categorypremium

Topics : LNG Urea Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayAmir Chand IPO AllotmentGold Silver ETF TodayWest Asia War UpdatesGold and Silver Rate todayNifty BankApril Bank Holiday Full ListStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis