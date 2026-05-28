Madhya Pradesh govt procures record 10.42 million tonnes of wheat

Madhya Pradesh has achieved record government procurement of more than 10.42 million tonnes of wheat. According to Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Madhya Pradesh purchased wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) from 1.34 million farmers. The state ranks second after Punjab in terms of government wheat procurement.

In the state, wheat was first procured from small and marginal farmers. A total of 809,990 marginal and small farmers sold more than 3.4 million tonnes of wheat. On Thursday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “Madhya Pradesh has created history in wheat procurement from farmers across the state. By procuring wheat from more than 1.346 million farmers, the state has broken its own previous record. It is especially satisfying that for the first time, priority was given to small and marginal farmers, with nearly 3.4 million tonnes of wheat procured.”

Farmers were paid ₹2,585 per quintal as MSP along with a bonus of ₹40 per quintal, taking the total to ₹2,625 per quintal. So far, farmers have received payments amounting to ₹23,708 crore for the wheat procured.

It is noteworthy that the central government had set a target of 7.8 million tonnes of wheat procurement for Madhya Pradesh. However, in view of the bumper wheat harvest, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote to Union Minister of Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, requesting that the procurement target be raised to 13 million tonnes. Subsequently, the Centre permitted additional procurement of 2.2 million tonnes, raising the target to 10 million tonnes.