Maharashtra farmers seek uniform sugarcane price, ₹2 lakh loan incentive

A delegation of farmers met Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil in Latur to demand uniform sugarcane pricing across the state, a ₹2 lakh incentive for borrowers, and enhanced drought relief.

Led by Krantikari Shetkari Sanghatana state president Rajiv Kasbe, the delegation on Monday submitted a memorandum of demands in Ahmedpur, questioning why sugarcane growers in Marathwada and other regions were allegedly denied the ₹4,200-per-tonne rate paid to farmers in western Maharashtra.

Kasbe said that sugar mills' earnings from sugar sales and by-products such as molasses, bagasse and ethanol should be considered while determining the price of the crop, and stressed that farmers across the state should receive equal treatment and fair returns for their produce.

The delegation demanded a ₹2 lakh incentive grant for farmers who regularly repay their loans and ₹1 lakh per hectare in financial assistance for drought-affected cultivators.

It also sought a special financial package of ₹1 lakh for agricultural labourer families.

Raising concerns over alleged harassment by microfinance companies, the delegation demanded a stringent law on the lines of Karnataka to regulate arbitrary interest rates and prevent coercive loan recovery practices.

Other demands included providing fodder at farmers' doorsteps for livestock, establishing permanent drinking water facilities for people and cattle in drought-hit areas, and ensuring fair sugarcane prices at all sugar factories in the state.

Kasbe said the organisation would continue its agitation and follow-up until farmers received fair sugarcane prices, drought-hit families got adequate relief and borrowers were protected from harassment.