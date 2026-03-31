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Home / Industry / Agriculture / MGNREGA work dips to 53.2 million households in FY26, lowest in six years

MGNREGA work dips to 53.2 million households in FY26, lowest in six years

In FY25, around 57.8 million households got work under the scheme

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

The Union Budget has provided Rs 95,692 crore for VB-G RAM G in the FY27 Union Budget and also Rs 30,000 crore for MGNREGA that it replaced.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

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Around 53.2 million households got work under the flagship MGNREGA scheme in FY26, which was the lowest in the last six years, preliminary data sourced from the website showed.
 
The scheme, which will be replaced by the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme from FY27, saw an average of 42.9 days of work in this financial year, the lowest since FY23.
 
In FY25, around 57.8 million households got work under the scheme. In March 2026, around 14.3 million households got work under the scheme, which was 23.2 per cent lower than the same month of last year.
   
The Union Budget has provided Rs 95,692 crore for VB-G RAM G in the FY27 Union Budget and also Rs 30,000 crore for MGNREGA that it replaced.
 
The new Act is expected to be notified by the Centre from April 1, which will give states six months’ transition time within which they have to individually notify the same.  Total Households Worked Under MGNREGA In Millions 
Fy-26 53.2
Fy-25 57.8
Fy-24 59.9
Fy-23 61.8
Fy-22 72.5
Fy-21 75.5
Fy-20 54.8
Source: MGNREGA website

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Topics : MGNREGA labour market Industry News Agriculture

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

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