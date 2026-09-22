Traders and market players said prices might stay elevated even during the flush season as companies are likely to adjust costs due to weak supplies amid rising demand during the festive season.

In the milk industry, almost 86-87 per cent of the price paid by consumers is directly passed on to farmers as procurement costs.

Traders said cattle feed costs in September 2026 are around 15-20 per cent higher than the same period last year. The rates of all components that go into making the feedmeal — maize, de-oiled rice bran cake, soya-related ingredients, or other grains — have all become more expensive.

Since March 2026, usually the start of the lean season, companies have raised prices multiple times to account for the mounting costs.

“Milk prices have already increased. Cow milk is currently around ₹42 per litre, roughly 30 per cent higher than last year, while the procurement price of buffalo milk is higher than last year in almost the same proportion,” a senior industry official said.

He said there have been four retail price hikes between May and August, roughly one hike each month.

“That is unusual. Normally, you would not see four hikes in such a short period,” the official said.

The increase is just not limited to liquid milk but also in prices of products such as cheese, curd, and even yogurt.

As a result of the hikes, consumer price inflation in milk (which includes milk products as well as liquid milk) which has an overall weight of 7.28 in the inflation index has risen from 3.06 per cent in January 2026 to 4.81 per cent in August 2026.

Retail inflation in just the liquid milk category has risen from 2.89 per cent in January 2026 to 3.91 per cent in August 2026. Liquid milk has a weight of around 5.25 in the inflation index.

Why milk prices might stay high in the flush season Experts cited three main reasons. First, the expected adverse impact of a below-par monsoon this year on milk production. Second, high feed and fodder costs. Third, rising demand due to the shift from analogue paneer to naturally produced milk paneer following a nationwide crackdown on the former; and finally, high international prices will also impact domestic rates.

Monsoon conditions are closely linked to milk production because they determine the availability of fodder as well as water, which have an impact on production. Given the below-par monsoon this year, milk production is likely to be lower than anticipated.

“If you look across the country, the monsoon has not been 100 per cent normal. In some places, such as Bihar, there have been floods, while in other places the rainfall has been below normal. Maharashtra, where I am based, has also not received adequate rainfall in most areas. Naturally, this will affect milk production,” said Rahul Kumar, chief operating officer of Parag Milk Foods.

Analogue paneer crackdown could lift milk demand Some experts pointed out that rising demand for milk products such as paneer and cheese due to the ban on analogue paneer will also put pressure on domestic liquid milk prices.

“Over the last two to three months, there has been a ban, or restrictions, on analogue paneer in several places. It started in Maharashtra, where the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other authorities took action. Uttar Pradesh and some other states have also imposed restrictions," said Kumar.

Unlike paneer from dairy, analogue paneer contains palm oil instead of milk fat. "Yet it was being sold and consumed as paneer and was widely used across hotels and restaurants, from large hotels to small dhabas, noted Kumar. "This (the crackdown on analogue paneer) will also have an impact on milk consumption through value-added products. Whether it is hotels, restaurants or other food-service businesses, the shift away from analogue products will have some impact on milk consumption and could create a demand-supply gap in milk."

On Tuesday, Parag Milk Foods announced plans to invest around Rs 100 crore to expand its paneer manufacturing capacity by 60 metric tonnes (MT) a day at its Manchar facility in Maharashtra and the Palamaner unit in Andhra Pradesh. The company currently manufactures 20 MT paneer daily at its facilities.

Another reason for the price increase can be linked to rising international prices due to demand for proteins, particularly whey protein.

“Internationally, protein demand has increased. There will be a lot of companies developing products based on protein. There are also investments and capacity additions related to cheese and paneer manufacturing because whey protein is obtained during cheese production. This is a very big topic in itself,” an industry expert said.

Data shows that in August, skimmed milk powder (SMP) prices globally in the Oceania region was around Rs 3,667 per tonne, almost 30 per cent costlier than the same period last year, while global rates of butter, cheddar cheese and whole milk powder were lower than last year. SMP is considered the benchmark for global rates.

Domestic stocks of SMP typically act a buffer against any potential price increase since companies then can liquefy them to augment supplies. India's SMP stocks are currently expected to be in the range of 1-1.5 lakh tonnes.

According to traders, the domestic price of SMP is currently around ₹260-270 per kg and has not increased significantly compared with last year because of the demand-supply situation. However, milk fat prices, particularly for butter, have gone up sharply. Domestic butter prices are currently around Rs 540 a kg, about 20 per cent more than in the same period last year.

On the possibility of another hike in milk prices, a senior industry executive said there could be an increase around the upcoming festive period.