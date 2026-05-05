Millers welcome sugarcane FRP hike; farmers say ₹10 rise too meagre

The Centre’s decision to increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane by a modest Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 365 per quintal for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, while being welcomed by millers, has met with strong opposition from farmer groups, who called the hike grossly inadequate in the face of rising cultivation costs.

The Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), in a statement, said that the hike is a progressive and farmer-friendly step that reflects the government’s continued commitment to strengthening farmer welfare and enhancing rural prosperity.

It said the revised FRP is expected to result in an additional income of over ₹15,000-20,000 crore to sugarcane farmers, taking total cane payments to around ₹1.3 lakh crore in the upcoming season.

“This will provide a strong impetus to rural demand and reinforce the agricultural economy, particularly in regions where sugarcane cultivation is a primary livelihood,” ISMA said. It, however, said that while the FRP increase rightly supports farmers, it also raises the cost of raw material for mills.

“A proportionate revision in sugar MSP and ethanol procurement prices would enable mills to absorb these higher costs without financial strain, thereby maintaining operational stability and ensuring timely cane payments to farmers,” ISMA said.

Farmers, meanwhile, termed the FRP hike as too meagre, saying that the marginal increase amounts to a mere formality and fails to address the sharp escalation in input costs such as diesel, fertilisers, labour, irrigation and transportation.

“Farmers are already operating under pressure due to rising costs and shrinking margins. Such a nominal hike does little to offset the burden,” Dharmendra Malik, national spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union (non-political), said.

Malik argued that unless price determination aligns with actual cost structures, farmers’ economic stability will remain at risk.

He stressed that pricing should be based on a scientific formula, factoring in the comprehensive C2 cost of production along with at least a 50 per cent profit margin — a benchmark long demanded by farmer groups.