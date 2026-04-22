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MP raises rural land acquisition payout to four times market rate

The move is expected to directly benefit thousands of farming families whose land is acquired for public infrastructure and industrial projects

Irrigation

Officials said the decision would support projects such as irrigation systems, roads, bridges, railways and dams, while improving the economic condition of affected households

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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In a significant decision, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has approved the doubling of the multiplication factor for the acquisition of rural agricultural land to 2.0, which would effectively raise the payouts to four times the market rate from the existing double.
 
The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, applies to agricultural land in rural areas, while compensation norms within urban limits remain unchanged.
 
The move is expected to directly benefit thousands of farming families whose land is acquired for public infrastructure and industrial projects. The revised compensation structure falls under the framework of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2015 (Madhya Pradesh).
   
By increasing the multiplier, the state aims to align payouts more closely with prevailing land values and reduce resistance to acquisition, an official statement said.
 
Land acquisition compensation has long been a contentious issue in India.

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Prior to the 2013 national law, compensation was often linked to outdated circle rates, resulting in payouts well below market value and triggering disputes.
 
The 2013 legislation marked a shift by mandating compensation of up to four times the market rate in rural areas and introducing safeguards such as social impact assessments and rehabilitation provisions. However, implementation has varied across states, with multipliers and execution often falling short of intent.
 
Madhya Pradesh’s latest move effectively operationalises the upper end of this compensation framework, signalling a push to make land acquisition more equitable while expediting infrastructure development.
 
Officials said the decision would support projects such as irrigation systems, roads, bridges, railways and dams, while improving the economic condition of affected households.
 
The Cabinet also cleared infrastructure and development proposals worth about ₹33,985 crore across sectors including irrigation, health, education and roads. Of this, ₹25,164 crore has been earmarked for public works, covering road construction, bridge development and asset maintenance through 2031, the statement added.
 

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Topics : Madhya Pradesh Land Acquisition Irrigation

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:09 PM IST

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