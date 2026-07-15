Odisha clears new farm market law to widen buyer access for farmers

The Odisha Cabinet has approved a new agricultural marketing law that seeks to dismantle geographical barriers, promote direct and digital trading, and create a unified statewide market by repealing the decades-old Odisha Agricultural Produce Markets (OAPM) Act, 1956.

The legislation will transform the way farm produce and livestock are bought and sold in the state by creating a more competitive, transparent and farmer-centric marketplace. It will allow greater participation by private market yards, processors, exporters and bulk buyers while promoting e-trading, e-auctions and direct marketing to improve competition and help farmers realise better prices.

The new law, proposed by the Cooperation Department, will replace a regulatory framework that was originally enacted to protect farmers from exploitation and ensure fair prices.

"The existing system has, over the years, become restrictive and monopolistic, limiting competition and private investment. It also led to inefficiencies, inadequate market infrastructure and a significant gap between the prices received by farmers and those paid by consumers," said Anu Garg, chief secretary.

The proposed reforms, she said, will address these structural shortcomings and bring Odisha's agricultural marketing system in line with contemporary market requirements and national best practices. They will remove geographical restrictions on the sale and purchase of agricultural produce and livestock, effectively paving the way for Odisha to operate as a single unified agricultural market, Garg said.

The new framework approved by the state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will promote direct marketing and electronic trading, giving farmers access to a wider pool of buyers and potentially improving price realisation. The new system will reduce dependence on intermediaries and improve transparency across the agricultural value chain by enabling producers to connect directly with traders, processors, exporters and bulk buyers.

A major reform will be the introduction of a single-point levy of market fee and a statewide single trading licence. The move is expected to simplify the regulatory process, reduce transaction costs and facilitate the seamless movement of agricultural commodities across different parts of Odisha.

"The new law will also focus on bringing small and marginal farmers into organised agricultural marketing through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, self-help groups and other aggregators. Collective marketing is expected to enhance the bargaining power of farmers, improve access to buyers and enable better integration with state and national markets," officials said.

The government expects the reforms to bring greater marketing freedom and improved price realisation for farmers while increasing competition, transparency and efficiency in agricultural markets. Reduced transaction costs and fewer intermediaries in the value chain are also expected to improve the share of the final consumer price received by producers.

The state government said the new law will strengthen the integration of farmers with both state and inter-state markets, potentially contributing to higher farm incomes and rural economic growth.