Odisha turns to complex fertilisers as DAP, urea supplies come under strain

With supplies of diammonium phosphate (DAP) remaining under pressure during the ongoing kharif season, the Odisha government has decided to aggressively promote complex fertilisers as substitutes for DAP and ammonium sulphate as an alternative to urea, in an effort to avoid disruptions to crop production.

In an official communication, the Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment Department has instructed all district collectors to take urgent steps to promote the use of alternative fertilisers, including ammonium sulphate as a replacement for urea and complex fertilisers as substitutes for DAP.

"The Centre has planned to supply a large quantity of ammonium sulphate, containing 20.5 per cent nitrogen and 23 per cent sulphur, which can effectively replace urea while also addressing sulphur deficiency in agricultural soils. Since DAP availability has been affected this year, the use of complex fertilisers is being encouraged," Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, commissioner-cum-secretary of the Agriculture Department, said in a letter to collectors. The letter has been reviewed by Business Standard.

The move comes at a crucial time when paddy transplantation is underway across the state and fertiliser demand is at its seasonal peak. While sulphur is an essential secondary nutrient required for better crop growth, improved protein synthesis and higher yields, complex fertilisers contain balanced combinations of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium.

The state government has asked the Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) to lift 60 per cent of all fertilisers supplied to each district. District-level MARKFED officials have been directed to place indents for complex fertilisers and ammonium sulphate in line with district-wise allocations.

Odisha is one of India's major agrarian states. Of the state's geographical area of around 1.56 crore hectares, nearly 61 lakh hectares are cultivable. Paddy dominates the kharif season, covering nearly 58 lakh hectares, followed by pulses, oilseeds, maize, cotton and vegetables.

Every year, Odisha requires roughly 10–12 lakh tonnes of fertilisers across all categories during the kharif and rabi seasons combined. Urea accounts for the largest share of demand, followed by DAP, complex fertilisers and muriate of potash (MOP). During the kharif season alone, demand typically exceeds 7 lakh tonnes, with paddy cultivation accounting for the bulk of consumption. Fertilisers are allocated by the Union government and distributed through primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and private dealers.

In recent weeks, farmers in several districts complained about shortages of DAP, leading to long queues outside cooperative societies and fertiliser outlets. The state government has repeatedly urged farmers to adopt balanced nutrient management rather than relying solely on DAP.

Pradeep Bal Samanta, Minister for Cooperation, said Odisha has so far received 1.81 lakh tonnes of fertilisers, and 1.14 lakh tonnes have been dispatched through PACS. However, he acknowledged that DAP and urea supplies had been affected due to factors beyond the state's control.

"Just as crude oil and cooking gas supplies were impacted by the West Asia crisis, fertiliser supplies have also been affected. The situation is gradually improving. The central government is emphasising the use of alternative fertilisers," Samanta said.

According to agriculture experts, the government's strategy could yield long-term benefits beyond addressing the current supply constraints. Unlike DAP and urea, complex fertilisers provide multiple nutrients in balanced proportions, while ammonium sulphate supplies both nitrogen and sulphur, helping improve soil fertility and nutrient-use efficiency.

The adoption of these alternatives will not only bridge the current supply gap but also promote more sustainable and balanced fertiliser use among farmers across Odisha, they said.