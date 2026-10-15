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Home / Industry / Agriculture / Only 15 of 55 Maharashtra sugar mills begin crushing amid farmers' protest

Only 15 of 55 Maharashtra sugar mills begin crushing amid farmers' protest

The ongoing agitation has delayed the 2026-27 crushing season in two of India's top sugar-producing states, with a government committee set up to address farmers' grievances

Sugar mill

Maharashtra and Karnataka are the country's second and third largest sugar-producing states, respectively

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

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Amid the ongoing protest by sugarcane growers, only 15 of 55 sugar mills in Maharashtra have begun crushing in the 2026-27 season, while Karnataka has yet to begin, even as the government has set up a committee to address the farmers' grievances, according to sources on Thursday.

In Maharashtra, 40 mills have performed the customary puja that precedes the crushing season starting in October, but have not begun full-fledged operations because of the agitation, sources said.

Fifteen mills started operations from October 8 onwards. "The sugar produced from these 15 mills is expected to cool down sugar prices", a source said.

"In Karnataka, not a single mill is operating now because of the protest," the sources said, adding that only eight of the state's 28 mills are running, crushing cane grown in the special season.

 

Maharashtra and Karnataka are the country's second and third largest sugar-producing states, respectively.

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Farmers in both states are demanding a higher cane support price and an increase in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar to ₹60 per kg. After they threatened to block national highways, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held talks with key farmers' bodies in the national capital. It was decided to set up a committee headed by former Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand to look into their concerns.

However, farmers' organisations have rejected the move and are continuing their protest, the sources said.

The government has notified the committee but has set no clear deadline for it to submit its report or for implementing its recommendations. This has irked the farmers, who feel their demands will not be met immediately.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra sugar mills sugar mill

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 4:01 PM IST