Only 3.1% of fruit, vegetable samples had excess pesticide residue: Govt

The government today said that just around 3.1 per cent of a total of 70,652 samples of fruits and vegetables collected from 23 states and union territories have found to contain pesticide residues above the Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) fixed by the FSSAI, during the last three years (2023-2026).

“The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) is implementing the “Monitoring of Pesticide Residues at National Level” (MPRNL) project since 2005-06, to assess the levels of pesticide residues,” said Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chauhan, in response to a starred question in parliament.

Under this project, the samples are collected by 40 participating laboratories and the reports generated are shared with state/UT Agricultural Departments for creating awareness and training programs for farmers.

As a major digital initiative, the Government has launched the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS) which comprises a mobile app and web portal that provides real-time pest identification, surveillance and expert advisories. The system advises Registration Committee approved pesticides only when necessary and at recommended doses, he said.

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) through its 48 Central Integrated Pest Management Centres (CIPMCs) & Locust-cum-Central Integrated Pest Management Centres (LCIPMCs) conducts various training programs such as Farmer Field Schools (FFSs), seed treatment campaigns and safe and judicious use of pesticides awareness programs.

During 2021-22 to 2025-26, a total of 1,353 Farmers Field School programmes were conducted, benefiting 46,969 farmers; total 680 two-days HRD programmes were conducted, benefiting 37,664 farmers; total 2,384 Safe and Judicious Use of Pesticide Awareness Campaign were conducted, benefiting 76,702 farmers; and total 2,548 numbers of Seed Treatment Campaign were conducted, benefiting 81,048 farmers, the minister stated.

The agriculture ministry also implements various schemes to promote latest agricultural technologies, and good agricultural practices. Additionally, it has also implemented Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme for holistic growth of the horticulture sector covering fruits and vegetables.

Apart from the participating laboratories, 21 States have constituted committees at State level for monitoring of pesticide residue and effective implementation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and Integrated Pest Management to reduce pesticide residue issue in various agricultural commodities. EOM