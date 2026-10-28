Only 7% of Haryana farmers who bale paddy straw get paid by buyers: CEEW

Four in five Haryana farmers who bale paddy straw or use it as fodder intend to continue these practices in 2026, but only 7 per cent of farmers who bale the residue receive payments from buyers, according to a study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The study, based on a survey of 1,588 farmers across 144 villages in 12 districts of Haryana, shows a significant gap in the incentives available to farmers adopting alternatives to stubble burning.

Conducted between January and March 2026, the survey found that farmers manage paddy straw through multiple methods. About 39 per cent use the residue as fodder, 38 per cent bale it, and 32 per cent incorporate it into the soil using machinery such as Super Seeders.

Only 6 per cent of surveyed farmers admitted to burning paddy straw, although the study says that the figure is likely underreported. However, 26 per cent said that stubble burning occurred in their villages.

‘Buyers do not pay’

Despite the adoption of alternatives to burning, farmers continue to face challenges in earning from paddy straw. Among farmers who bale the residue, 87 per cent rely on aggregators, but only 7 per cent reported receiving payments from buyers.

Around 62 per cent of farmers who bale straw give it away, while 31 per cent pay approximately ₹1,000 per acre to have their fields cleared.

Machinery costs also add to farmers’ expenses. Most farmers using Super Seeders make two or more passes to achieve clean and level fields, pushing costs to ₹4,000–4,500 per acre, the study found.

CEEW reported that using combine harvesters fitted with Super Straw Management Systems, followed by a single pass with Super Seeders, could help reduce these costs.

The report also pointed to a gap between industrial demand and the infrastructure available to process paddy straw. Haryana has increased its target for industrial straw use from 1.1 million tonnes to 2.3 million tonnes, but only three of the seven proposed compressed biogas plants are operational.

Kurinji Kemanth, programme lead at CEEW and co-author of the study, said farmers’ willingness to continue using alternatives to burning was encouraging, but sustained adoption would depend on the income they earn from straw.

Few farmers apply for incentive schemes

The survey found that awareness of Haryana’s Parali Protsahan Yojana, which offers an incentive of ₹1,200 per acre to farmers who do not burn paddy straw, stood at around 80 per cent.

However, only 42 per cent of farmers had applied for the scheme, and 57 per cent of applicants received payments.

The findings come as north India enters the peak period for stubble burning. The Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan across Delhi-NCR on October 21, the first time this season. The Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan is set to take effect on November 1.